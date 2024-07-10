On July 3, 2024, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a Memorandum Opinion and Order, granting a stay and preliminary injunction against the enforcement and effective date of the Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") Non-Compete Rule. The ruling is not nationwide and applies only to Plaintiff, Ryan, LLC and Plaintiff-Intervenors, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, Texas Association of Business, and Longview Chamber of Commerce (collectively "Plaintiffs") . Judge Ada Brown's Memorandum Opinion expressed the intention of entering a merits disposition on this lawsuit on or before August 30, 2024; just days before the Non-Compete Rule's September 4, 2024, effective date. This blog summarizes the court's rationale, holdings, and the scope of the relief ordered. Read the full blog here.

