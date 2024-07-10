ARTICLE
10 July 2024

U.S. District Court Stays And Enjoins Enforcement Of FTC's Non-Compete Ban: What Texas Employers Should (Or Shouldn't) Do Next

KR
Kane Russell Coleman Logan

Contributor

Kane Russell Coleman Logan logo
Kane Russell Coleman Logan is a full-service law firm with over 70 attorneys in Dallas and Houston. KRCL provides transactional, litigation and bankruptcy services for clients in real estate, energy, construction, transportation and other key industries. Clients range from Fortune 500 companies to small and mid-size businesses in Texas and across the U.S.
Explore
This blog summarizes the court's rationale, holdings, and the scope of the relief ordered.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Richard L. Hathaway
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 3, 2024, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a Memorandum Opinion and Order, granting a stay and preliminary injunction against the enforcement and effective date of the Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") Non-Compete Rule. The ruling is not nationwide and applies only to Plaintiff, Ryan, LLC and Plaintiff-Intervenors, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, Texas Association of Business, and Longview Chamber of Commerce (collectively "Plaintiffs"). Judge Ada Brown's Memorandum Opinion expressed the intention of entering a merits disposition on this lawsuit on or before August 30, 2024; just days before the Non-Compete Rule's September 4, 2024, effective date. This blog summarizes the court's rationale, holdings, and the scope of the relief ordered. Read the full blog here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Richard L. Hathaway
Richard L. Hathaway
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More