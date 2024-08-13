Shoppers Expect Free, Fast Shipments, Convenient Return Process

The AlixPartners 2024 Home Delivery Survey finds that delayed orders impact 92% of shoppers' next purchase decision and consumers expect compensation when delays happen.

Read the full article on RetailCustomerExperience.com

Delayed orders impact 92% of shoppers' next purchase decision and consumers expect compensation when delays happen.

That's a prime findings from an AlixPartners study that also revealed expectations for free, fast shipments and convenient product returns is steadily increasing among online shoppers this year.

The study, "2024 U.S. Consumers & Executive Home Delivery Survey," analyzed evolving expectations among consumer when purchasing an online items and tracks how retail and brand leaders are striving to meet the evolving demands.

"Thriving in e-commerce requires companies to pull off a complex balancing act as they seek to satisfy customers who increasingly take for granted free, fast and convenient home delivery and product returns," Marc Iamperi, global co-leader of AlixPartners logistics and transportation practice, said in a press release on the findings. "The definition of home delivery success is rapidly evolving because it is no longer enough to simply help customers avoid going to the store. Winning now requires a combination of operational improvements and continuous adjustments by executives."

The survey polled 1,100 U.S. consumers aged 18 and above and 110 North American transportation, logistics and supply chain executives at companies with more than $100 million in revenue.

The study reported that e-shoppers expect orders to hit their doorstep in 3.5 days in 2024, which is two full days faster than the period that respondents cited when AlixPartners first surveyed these trends in 2012.

More than nine of every 10 respondents (92%) say offers of free shipping impact purchase decisions, up from 83% in 2023.