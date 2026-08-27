ARTICLE
27 August 2026

FTC Proposes Enforcement Policy On Personalized Pricing And Consumer Data

HL
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader

Contributor

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader logo

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader is a global law firm trusted by clients to deliver on complex, high-stakes matters.

Operating at the intersection of business, finance, and government, we bring an unwavering commitment to client service and the decisive counsel that helps clients achieve exceptional results.

Consistently recognized for innovation across legal services, we combine sharp judgment with deep commercial perspective and intellectual rigor to address critical, cutting-edge challenges.

With 3,100 lawyers worldwide, we offer global scale with strong local insight in the markets that matter most. Our commitment extends beyond client work through pro bono activities, community investment, and responsible business practices.

Explore Firm Details
The Federal Trade Commission has proposed an enforcement policy statement targeting personalized pricing practices, where businesses use consumer data to set individualized prices. The agency warns that companies may face enforcement action if they fail to adequately disclose how personal data influences pricing or engage in deceptive practices around price personalization.
United States Consumer Protection
W. James Denvil,Mark W. Brennan,Pat Bruny
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection, Intellectual Property, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Consumer Industries industries

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is seeking public comment on a proposed enforcement policy statement addressing “personalized pricing,” or the use of consumer data to set individualized prices. The proposal signals increased scrutiny of these practices and warns that businesses may face enforcement where personalized pricing is deceptive or unfair, including where companies fail to adequately disclose how personal data is used to determine prices.

On August 19, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it is seeking public comment on a proposed enforcement policy statement regarding “personalized pricing,” which it describes as the use of personal data to set prices of goods and services based on the amount a company believes an individual consumer is willing to pay. 

The proposed policy reflects growing regulatory and legislative scrutiny of businesses’ use of consumer personal data to inform pricing. The FTC claims that advances in data collection and processing increasingly allow businesses to use personal data about consumers, such as purchase histories, browsing activities, location, and other characteristics, to establish personalized prices. The FTC acknowledges that prices may legitimately vary based on factors such as supply and demand and that individualized pricing is an accepted practice in certain industries. However, the FTC expresses concerns about personalized pricing in circumstances where consumers reasonably expect that similarly situated customers will be offered the same price.

The FTC signals aggressive enforcement under existing law

The FTC acknowledges that it does not have authority to prohibit personalized pricing in all circumstances. However, the proposed policy states that the agency “intends to enforce the law aggressively” against personalized pricing practices that the FTC considers to be deceptive or unfair under Section 5 of the FTC Act or that violate other laws that the FTC enforces.

The FTC’s proposed policy statement declares that where consumers reasonably expect prices not to vary based on their personal data, businesses using personalized pricing should “clearly and conspicuously disclose not just that the price is personalized, but also the basis for that personalization and the types of data on which the personalization is based.” According to the FTC, failing to provide these disclosures is likely to constitute an unfair or deceptive practice under Section 5.

The proposed policy identifies several practices that may create risk under Section 5. For example, the FTC warns that businesses may violate Section 5 if they:

  • represent or imply that a price is widely offered when it is actually personalized;
  • mislead consumers about why a price was personalized or whether personalization resulted in a discount or a higher price; or
  • collect, use, or disclose personal data for personalized pricing without adequate disclosure or consent, including by relying on data obtained from third parties without sufficiently verifying that consumers consented to the collection and use of that data for personalized pricing.

The FTC provides several examples of potentially violative practices, including a grocery retailer charging a customer more based on data showing that children live in the household; a hotel raising a consumer’s price based on data suggesting that the consumer is traveling for some unavoidable event; and a retailer charging a consumer more online based on location data showing that the consumer is already inside the retailer’s store or parking lot.

What businesses should consider

The proposed policy could affect any business using consumer data, analytics, or automated systems to determine or influence the prices presented to consumers. Importantly, the FTC is focused not only on how personalized prices are presented to consumers, but also on how businesses collect and use personal data to set those prices. Businesses using or considering these practices may want to assess what personal data is used in their pricing models, including data obtained from third parties, and whether their privacy notices and consent mechanisms adequately disclose and permit the use of that data for personalized pricing.

Comments will be due 30 days after the policy statement is published in the Federal Register, which, as of the date of this writing has not yet occurred.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of W. James Denvil
W. James Denvil
Photo of Mark W. Brennan
Mark W. Brennan
Photo of Thomas Veitch
Thomas Veitch
Person photo placeholder
Pat Bruny
Photo of Ellen Jin
Ellen Jin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More