CFPB Soliciting Comments On How To Improve Consumer Response Intake Form

In the request for comments, the CFPB states that it is soliciting comments on how to improve its Consumer Response Intake Form. The CFPB advises that Consumer Response Intake Form is designed to help consumers in submitting complaints, inquiries and feedback.

Consumers may complete and submit information using the Intake Form on the Bureau's website. Respondents also may request that the Bureau mail a paper copy of the Intake Form to them so that they may mail it back to the CFPB or submit complaints by telephone.

The CFPB states that "[t]he questions within the Intake Form prompt respondents for a description of, and key facts about, the complaint at issue, the desired resolution, contact and account information, information about the company they are submitting a complaint about, and previous action taken to attempt to resolve the complaint."

The CFPB is asking for comments on:

"Whether the collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the CFPB, including whether the information will have practical utility."

"The accuracy of the CFPB's estimate of the burden of the collection of information, including the validity of the methods and the assumptions used."

"Ways to enhance the quality, utility, and clarity of the information to be collected."

"Ways to minimize the burden of the collection of information on respondents, including through the use of automated collection techniques or other forms of information technology."

The CFPB made the same request for comments in a November 28, 2025, Federal Register notice, and the comment period for that request ended on January 27, 2026. Comments on the current request must be received by March 2.

The CFPB also revised its consumer complaint portal to address the need for consumers disputing information in their consumer report to first submit a complaint directly to the consumer reporting agency (CRA), and to advise that consumers may not submit a complaint to the CFPB disputing information in their consumer report unless they have submitted a complaint directly to the CRA and the dispute with the CRA is no longer active or more than 45 days have elapsed since the dispute was filed. The added language is as follows:

"WHEN YOU MUST FIRST DISPUTE THE COMPLAINT WITH THE CRA:

Before submitting a complaint against a credit or consumer reporting agency about inaccurate or incomplete information on your consumer report, you are required by law to first dispute the information directly with the credit or consumer reporting agency. 15 U.S.C. 1681i(a) & (e). You can learn more about how to submit a direct dispute here.

To submit a complaint, you must attest that the information you have provided is true to the best of your knowledge and belief, and, if your complaint to a CRA concerns inaccurate or incomplete information, that you have already submitted your dispute to a CRA more than 45 days ago or that your dispute with the CRA is no longer pending.

Furthermore, if you submit a complaint to the CFPB against a credit or consumer reporting agency about inaccurate or incomplete information without first disputing the information directly with that company:

They may not respond to your complaint

The CFPB will discontinue processing your complaint if the company alerts us that you did not first dispute the information directly with them

DO NOT SUBMIT UNLESS YOUR DISPUTE WITH THE CRA IS NO LONGER PENDING OR 45 DAYS HAVE ELAPSED SINCE YOU FILED THAT DISPUTE:

Even if you have already submitted a dispute and can attest that the information you have provided is true to the best of your knowledge and belief, do not submit a complaint to the CFPB about inaccurate or incomplete information while your dispute with the relevant credit or consumer reporting agency remains active. Credit and consumer reporting agencies are required to respond to disputes submitted to them within 30-45 days. By prematurely submitting your complaint here, you are impeding the system from serving other consumers who have correctly followed the process."

