8 September 2025

Introducing Consumer Counterpoint: A New Vidcast From Seyfarth (Video)

We're excited to launch Consumer Counterpoint, a new vidcast series from Seyfarth's Consumer Class Defense Blog.
United States Consumer Protection
Kristine R. Argentine and Paul J Yovanic, Jr
Hosted by Kristine Argentine, Chair of Seyfarth's Consumer Class Action Defense practice, and attorney Paul Yovanic, the series provides concise, practical insights into the consumer litigation issues shaping today's marketplace.

In just 15 minutes, Kristine, Paul, and other Seyfarth attorneys will explore topics such as:

  • Advertising and pricing claims
  • Biometric privacy
  • Digital fraud
  • Financial services litigation
  • And other emerging areas in consumer class action defense

Episode 1 is now live. Episode 1 will cover the trending class action cases involving the use of tracking technologies on websites and whether or not the use of those technologies can constitute a violation of wiretap statutes and other privacy laws. In the episode we will cover the evolution of these cases and types of steps companies can take to mitigate the risks and lessen the potential exposure created by these claims.

Watch Episode 1 here:

