ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Webinar Series: Shifting Currents In Consumer Finance - Regulatory Trends And Insights (Video)

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Join a panel of former federal regulators, including experts from the CFPB, and leading industry specialists, for an in-depth discussion focusing on the emerging trends and compliance developments that will define 2025...
United States Consumer Protection
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Join a panel of former federal regulators, including experts from the CFPB, and leading industry specialists, for an in-depth discussion focusing on the emerging trends and compliance developments that will define 2025 and beyond. This virtual session will provide practical insights to help businesses navigate today's complex compliance challenges and stay ahead of emerging risks. We'll discuss ongoing trends and new regulatory priorities, highlighting industry best practices on issues such as fair lending, compliance management, AI, and enforcement trends at the state and federal levels. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable perspectives on maintaining compliance in a rapidly shifting environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More