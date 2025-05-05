ARTICLE
5 May 2025

Consumer Products Corner - Consumer Sentiment Nosedives, As Tariffs Impacts Begin To Take Shape

The improvement in consumer sentiment charted at year-end was all but erased in Q1 as uncertainty surrounding tariffs heightened.
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
The improvement in consumer sentiment charted at year-end was all but erased in Q1 as uncertainty surrounding tariffs heightened. The effects are reflected in subdued retail and ecommerce sales growth across the first three months of the year, and particularly pronounced in the Home DIY and Personal Sport & Leisure sectors, where both posted reduced sales versus the previous quarter. In the midst of substantial disruption catalyzed by the rapidly evolving global tariff landscape, CPG companies will likely face substantial further challenges in achieving their goals for the remainder of this year, sharply illustrated by a further 24% fall in consumer sentiment in April.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Randy Burt
Brett Meyer
