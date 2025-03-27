&Motion: Lessons From The CPPA's Settlement With A Connected Vehicle Manufacturer (Podcast)

On March 12, the California Consumer Privacy Protection Agency announced it had entered into a settlement with Honda totaling more than $630,000 to resolve the Agency's claims that Honda violated the California Consumer Privacy Act. The investigation came out of the Agency's review of vehicles with embedded features such as location sharing, smartphone integration, and cameras.

&Motion sits down with Crowell's own cyber/data professional, Jason Johnson, to discuss the CCPA, its scope and depth, the settlement with Honda, and its implications for the industry and consumers.

&Motion is a podcast addressing all things related to the transportation industry hosted by Paul Keller.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

