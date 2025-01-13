ARTICLE
13 January 2025

&Motion - A.I. In The Transportation Industry: An Intro To The Tech And The Issues

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

&Motion sits down with Crowell's own Jason Johnson and Neda Shaheen to discuss the basics of A.I., what Generative A.I. means, how these systems learn...
United States Technology
Paul Keller,Jason Johnson, and Neda M. Shaheen

&Motion sits down with Crowell's own Jason Johnson and Neda Shaheen to discuss the basics of A.I., what Generative A.I. means, how these systems learn, and the uses of A.I. in, and risks for, the transportation space. To view the full presentation, please click here.

&Motion is a podcast addressing all things related to the transportation industry hosted by Paul Keller.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Keller
Paul Keller
Photo of Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson
Photo of Neda M. Shaheen
Neda M. Shaheen
