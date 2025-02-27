Navigating The Economic Crossroads: U.S. Growth Amidst Rising Consumer Concerns

Our monthly economic reports show the U.S. economy in early 2025 to be something of a mixed bag: while nonfarm payrolls have grown and gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.3% in Q4 2024

Our monthly economic reports show the U.S. economy in early 2025 to be something of a mixed bag: while nonfarm payrolls have grown and gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.3% in Q4 2024, consumer sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since July 2024, reflecting widespread concerns across political, age, and income groups. Inflation remains a challenge, with food prices climbing and household debt exceeding $18 trillion. Despite stable gas prices, homeownership becomes more elusive, casting shadows on economic optimism.

