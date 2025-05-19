State AG News: Consumer Protection, Medicaid Fraud, Environment May 8-14, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from May 8-14, 2025
Multistate
- A coalition of 23 state attorneys general submitted an amicus brief challenging the Trump Administration's dismantling of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The brief argues that the restructuring of CFPB would cause irreparable harm to consumers and state consumer protection enforcement efforts, reduce oversight of the nation's largest banks, and increase burdens on state agencies to protect consumers.
- A coalition of 23 state attorneys general sent a letter to U.S. House of Representatives Leadership and the House Financial Services Committee encouraging the House to vote against a resolution that would overturn the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's 2024 rule limiting banks' ability to impose overdraft fees. Currently the rule prevents banks from charging excessive overdraft fees that may lead to negative effects on consumers' credit scores or result in account closures.
Arizona
- Arizona Attorney General Mayes announced that a state court has ordered L&L Investments, LLC to pay more than $30 million in restitution and $4 million in fines following the company's felony conviction for defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program through fraudulent sober living home claims. The ruling follows the indictment of L&L Investments, LLC in 2021 as a result of a joint investigation by the Arizona Attorney General's Health Care Fraud and Abuse Section, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the AHCCCS Office of Inspector General which uncovered multiple fraudulent billing schemes the company used while providing behavioral health services.
New Jersey
- New Jersey Attorney General Platkin announced a settlement of up to $450 million in Natural Resources Damages with 3M to resolve multiple lawsuits seeking redress for damage to the state's water and other natural resources from dangerous chemicals known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also commonly referred to as "forever chemicals." The settlement follows litigation under the state's Consumer Fraud Act alleging contamination of groundwater and various sites throughout the state by PFAS in fire-fighting material.
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Attorney General Sunday filed a lawsuit against Black Cherry Design, LLP and its owner, Lauren Piasecki, alleging that the interior design company failed to provide goods and complete projects in violation of Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Laws. The lawsuit follows several consumer complaints alleging that the company accepted payment from customers and failed to deliver products or services.
Texas
- Texas Attorney General Paxton announced that General Mills, Inc. received a Civil Investigative Demand as part of a new investigation into the food company's representations that some of its food products are "healthy."
