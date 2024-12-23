Attention Employers: Top Consumer Watchdog Bares Its Teeth With Aggressive Stance On FCRA Coverage Of Employee Monitoring Technology

In recognition of recent technological advances – and the resulting increase in worker monitoring, tracking, and assessment through third-party companies – the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") issued guidance cautioning employers that the Fair Credit Reporting Act ("FCRA") broadly applies to employee screening, monitoring, and assessment tools (the "Guidance"). Read on for highlights of the Guidance and proactive measures you can take to mitigate risk.

Coverage of Traditional Consumer Reports

The CFPB reminds employers that consumer reports obtained from third parties used to make employment decisions – commonly, background checks and credit reports – generally are covered by the FCRA, which imposes various disclosure, consent, and notice requirements on employers. To determine whether a third-party report is subject to the FCRA requirements, the Guidance directs employers to consider (1) whether the data is used for employment purposes (e.g., hiring, promotion, reassignment, or retention), and (2) whether the vendor "assembled" or "evaluated" consumer information to produce the report (and is thus a "consumer reporting agency" under the FCRA).

Coverage of Employee Monitoring and Assessment Tools

The Guidance then clarifies that coverage may also extend to certain screening, monitoring, and assessment tools used for hiring and gauging worker productivity. Specifically, where a third-party vendor collects consumer data from sources other than an employer to train an algorithm that produces worker scores or makes other assessments for the employer, the vendor providing the score or assessment would then be considered a "consumer reporting agency" subject to requirements under the FCRA.

For example, the vendor of a tool that generates a score or assessment by combining an employee's performance data with data from other employers or public records would be considered a "consumer reporting agency" subject to the FCRA's requirements. Similarly, a vendor that generates a risk score by collecting historical data on an applicant's disciplinary history from past employers or driving records would also qualify as a "consumer reporting agency" subject to FCRA coverage. This broad interpretation impacts nearly every employer using third-party vendors for employee screening, monitoring, or assessment.

Exemption

The FCRA exempts reports that contain information solely as to transactions or experiences between the employee and employer (e.g., a report containing a worker's driving scores or assessments based solely on their driving activity for the employer receiving the report). However, the exemption does not apply if the report contains data from outside this relationship, such as algorithmic scores or information from external sources, past employers, or aggregated data.

Employer Takeaways

While technological advances have made it easier and more cost-effective to track, assess, and evaluate workers, employers should be mindful that there may be additional compliance requirements. Employers should take the following steps to manage risk and ensure compliance: