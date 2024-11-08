Ankura's Holiday Readiness Checklist: Five Key Areas To Maximizing Retail Success In The Fourth Quarter

As the holiday season approaches, retailers enter a critical period that can significantly impact their annual sales performance. Historical data from the National Retail Federation (NRF) shows that November and December account for approximately 19% of yearly retail sales1, highlighting the importance of executing strategic plans and sales initiatives effectively during this time. The mix of early holiday shopping and market uncertainties emphasizes the need for retailers to be on top of their game. Holiday shoppers are influenced by factors such as price, quality, selection, and a seamless omnichannel experience. Therefore, retailers must ensure that their strategies, from inventory management to customer service, align with customer expectations to maximize sales performance.

To assist retailers in preparing for this crucial holiday sales period, Ankura's Performance Improvement team has developed the 2024 Holiday Readiness Checklist. This checklist outlines key focus areas to ensure your organization is aligned and ready to deliver on the essential drivers of sales success in the coming weeks. By adhering to the provided guidelines, retailers will be well-prepared to delight shoppers and gain a competitive edge.

Holiday Readiness Checklist

By following this comprehensive holiday readiness checklist, retailers can effectively navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities of the fourth quarter. These strategies will drive sales, create a customer-centric shopping experience, and ensure a profitable holiday season.



Here's to ending the year on a high note!

Why Ankura?

Prior to and during the holiday season, Ankura's Performance Improvement team will conduct important consumer research and report on shopper attitudes and trends to keep retailers abreast of the key themes relevant to the critical holiday period. Our annual holiday shopper survey will be released later this month – keep an eye on our website www.ankura.com for more information.

Ankura's Performance Improvement Team has a proven track record of executing strategic plans to achieve sustainable performance improvement and targeted operating results to maximize Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), cash flow, and shareholder value.

Our expertise extends to all critical aspects of the retail enterprise. We work alongside clients to reduce costs and improve efficiency by streamlining and optimizing supply chains, marketing, store operations & labor, e-commerce, and merchandising planning and assortment. Our team's hands-on experience ensures cost-effective solutions for transportation modes, shipping rates, and on-time delivery.

Ankura leverages its vast internal resources to assemble the perfect team for each client's unique challenges, guaranteeing optimal outcomes for complex problems.

Footnotes

