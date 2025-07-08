State AG News: Public Safety Grants, Unfair Competition, Consumer Fraud June 26-July 2, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from June 26-July 2, 2025
Arizona
- Attorney General Mayes secured a court order that blocked the Trump administration from withholding public safety grant funds from Arizona due to the state's immigration enforcement policies. The court's decision, issued under the federal Administrative Procedure Act and related public funding statutes, found that the administration's attempt to restrict funding was unlawful. The order granted injunctive relief, prohibiting the federal government from withholding these grant funds and ensuring Arizona's continued access to public safety resources; no monetary damages were specified.
California
- Attorney General Bonta and San Mateo County District Attorney Wagstaffe secured a settlement with TerraCycle, Inc., resolving allegations that the company misrepresented the recyclability and environmental benefits of its products in violation of California's Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law. The settlement requires TerraCycle to pay civil penalties and implement injunctive relief, including changes to its marketing practices to ensure compliance with state consumer protection statutes.
Illinois
- Attorney General Raoul reached a $1 million settlement with Elite Staffing, Inc., resolving allegations that the company violated the Illinois Antitrust Act by entering into no-poach and wage-fixing agreements with competitors. The settlement requires Elite Staffing to pay restitution to affected workers and prohibits the company from engaging in similar practices in the future, providing both monetary and injunctive relief.
- Attorney General Raoul filed a lawsuit against Gast Monuments, alleging that the company violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act by failing to deliver cemetery monuments and related services to consumers after receiving payment. The lawsuit seeks restitution for affected consumers, civil penalties, and injunctive relief to prevent Gast Monuments from engaging in further deceptive practices.
Montana
- Attorney General Knudsen launched an investigation into Lee Enterprises, Inc., examining whether the company's business practices violate Montana's consumer protection laws, including the Montana Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act. The investigation will review potential deceptive or unfair practices; possible remedies include civil penalties, restitution for affected consumers, and injunctive relief if violations are found.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.