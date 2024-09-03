ARTICLE
3 September 2024

What Does 'Making Canceling A Subscription As Simple As Signing Up' Mean For Companies?

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Sheppard Mullin Business Trial partner Alejandro Moreno and associate Skylar Stoudt discuss the Biden Administration's new proposal to make it easier for consumers to cancel unwanted subscriptions and memberships.
United States Consumer Protection
Photo of Alejandro E. Moreno
Photo of Skylar Stoudt
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Sheppard Mullin Business Trial partner Alejandro Moreno and associate Skylar Stoudt discuss the Biden Administration's new proposal to make it easier for consumers to cancel unwanted subscriptions and memberships. The "click to cancel" proposal is an effort by the Federal Trade Commission to usher in significant changes to how subscription services operate through stricter guidelines to curb misrepresentations, mandate the clear presentation of crucial information and ensure that consumers are fully aware of their commitments. The proposed amendment pushes for a streamlined cancellation process. If consumers can subscribe online, then businesses will be mandated to make it equally easy to unsubscribe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alejandro E. Moreno
Alejandro E. Moreno
Photo of Skylar Stoudt
Skylar Stoudt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More