Lawsuit Challenging CFPB’s Revised ECOA Rule Moves Forward Under Lengthy Summary Judgment Schedule

On May 27, 2026, the National Fair Housing Alliance, Rise Economy, BLDS, LLC, and SolasAI filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s amendments to Regulation B, which implements the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA). We discussed the lawsuit shortly after it was filed in our June 2, 2026 blog post linked above.

The lawsuit challenges the CFPB’s April 22, 2026 final rule that, among other things, eliminates disparate-impact liability under ECOA, narrows the prohibition against discouraging prospective applicants from applying for credit, and modifies the requirements applicable to Special Purpose Credit Programs offered by for-profit entities. The plaintiffs contend that the CFPB exceeded its statutory authority and violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) in adopting the amendments.

The case, National Fair Housing Alliance et al. v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau et al., No. 1:26-cv-01820 (D.D.C.), is assigned to U.S. Senior District Judge Beryl A. Howell.

Since our original blog post, there have been several developments. The most noteworthy are that the plaintiffs did not seek preliminary injunctive relief, the amended Regulation B provisions have now become effective, the parties have agreed to proceed through cross-motions for summary judgment, and Judge Howell has established a lengthy briefing schedule that will extend into January 2027.

No Motion for Preliminary Injunction

That the plaintiffs did not seek a preliminary injunction preventing the implementation of the final rule is noteworthy because the CFPB’s amendments to Regulation B became effective on July 21, 2026. The plaintiffs filed their complaint almost two months before that date and simply sought declaratory and injunctive relief in the complaint.

A preliminary injunction motion could have asked Judge Howell to preserve the regulatory status quo while the court considered the merits of the plaintiffs’ challenge by preventing the CFPB’s elimination of disparate-impact liability from taking effect pending a decision in the case.

Unless and until the court ultimately sets aside the challenged provisions, creditors are subject to the revised Regulation B.

The absence of a preliminary injunction motion is particularly interesting given the significance of the principal issue in the case. The CFPB’s final rule expressly eliminates the effects test, another term for disparate impact liability, from Regulation B and takes the position that ECOA does not authorize disparate-impact liability. The plaintiffs, by contrast, contend that the CFPB lacks authority to eliminate disparate-impact liability because the statute itself permits such a theory of discrimination.

A Protracted Summary Judgment Schedule is Ordered by the Court

Under the schedule entered by Judge Howell, the parties will spend several months briefing their respective positions. The deadlines are:

September 29, 2026 : Plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment is due.

: Plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment is due. November 10, 2026 : Defendants’ opposition to plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment and cross-motion for summary judgment are due.

: Defendants’ opposition to plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment and cross-motion for summary judgment are due. December 22, 2026 : Plaintiffs’ opposition to defendants’ cross-motion for summary judgment and reply in support of plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment are due.

: Plaintiffs’ opposition to defendants’ cross-motion for summary judgment and reply in support of plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment are due. January 12, 2027: Defendants’ reply in support of their cross-motion for summary judgment is due.

Thus, the cross-motions will not be fully briefed until January 12, 2027, nearly six months after the amended Regulation B provisions became effective. Although no hearing has yet been scheduled, it would be unusual for a hearing not to be scheduled at some point after the briefing is concluded.

The case is an APA challenge to a federal rulemaking, so the parties’ summary-judgment motions will be based principally on the administrative record rather than on the type of factual discovery that would ordinarily precede a trial. The CFPB filed the administrative record with the Court on July 24, 2026, consisting of a certification and an index of the materials comprising the record for the rulemaking.

What Is at Stake?

The central issue in the lawsuit is whether ECOA permits disparate-impact liability.

For decades, Regulation B has recognized an “effects test” under which a creditor’s practice could potentially violate ECOA even if the creditor did not intend to discriminate, if the practice had a discriminatory effect and could not be justified under applicable standards. The CFPB’s April 2026 amendments eliminate that approach from Regulation B.

The CFPB concluded that ECOA prohibits intentional discrimination but does not authorize disparate-impact liability. The plaintiffs argue that the CFPB’s interpretation is contrary to the statute and that the agency therefore acted unlawfully in eliminating the effects test.

As noted above, the plaintiffs also challenge other portions of the rule, including amendments concerning discouragement of prospective applicants and Special Purpose Credit Programs offered by for-profit entities. Their complaint additionally raises APA challenges to the CFPB’s rulemaking process.

Regardless of how Judge Howell rules on the disparate impact issue, the losing party likely will appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Ultimately, the case will likely reach the Supreme Court, which may be the Trump Administration’s goal. ECOA lacks the typical language that supports the theory of disparate impact liability, and the conservative majority in the Supreme Court may well rule that such liability does not exist under ECOA.

For now, however, the practical consequence is clear: the revised Regulation B is in effect, and the parties are on a lengthy path toward a judicial determination of whether the CFPB lawfully eliminated the disparate-impact theory from ECOA enforcement.

The next major event will be the plaintiffs’ September 29, 2026 deadline for filing their motion for summary judgment.