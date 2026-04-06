Cotney Explains The 2026 Challenges That Roofing Contractors Should Watch: Roofing Road Trips (Podcast)

Adams & Reese Tampa Partner and Construction Team LeaderTrent Cotney joined Roofers Coffee Shop podcast host Heidi J. Ellsworth on Roofing Road Trips to discuss key economic, legal, workforce, and market challenges that roofing contractors must monitor in 2026 as they navigate the industry's rapidly evolving landscape.

Economic and Market Pressures

Global developments continue to influence the roofing industry, particularly fuel prices and rising material costs. In their discussion, Cotney and Ellsworth address the ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariffs, which remains a significant challenge for contractors managing supply chain issues and project budgets.

Workforce and Immigration Concerns

Cotney explores how immigration enforcement measures directly affect the construction workforce. The conversation explores the realities contractors face in maintaining sufficient staffing levels while meeting evolving regulatory requirements.

Legal Challenges and Risk Management

There are several legal issues that contractors should prioritize, such as navigating the regulatory complexities posed by tariffs and immigration enforcement, strengthening contract language to allocate risk more effectively, and preparing for compliance audits. Cotney emphasizes the importance of proactive legal planning as contractors face an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Operational Efficiency and Technology

Cotney also explores how contractors can improve operations by leveraging technology and artificial intelligence. These tools can help businesses streamline processes, reduce costs, and better adapt to market pressures.

Advocacy and Engagement

Both Cotney and Ellsworth stress the critical importance of advocacy and active engagement in the roofing industry. As contractors continue to confront regulatory challenges and workforce pressures, involvement with industry organizations and participation in advocacy efforts can be essential to shaping favorable outcomes for the construction sector.

Listen to the full episode here.

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