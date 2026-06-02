Sierra Ridge Capital: Investing In Real Estate, Entrepreneurship, And Assessing Market Opportunity (Podcast)

On this episode of Real Smart, Spencer Kallick sits down with Dan Palmieri and Nick Angelich of Sierra Ridge Capital to discuss launching a real estate investment platform in today’s uncertain market.

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

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On this episode of Real Smart, Spencer Kallick sits down with Dan Palmieri and Nick Angelich of Sierra Ridge Capital to discuss launching a real estate investment platform in today’s uncertain market. Drawing on experience from firms like KKR, Northwood Investors, and CIM Group, they share their outlook on real estate, fundraising, entrepreneurship, and the importance of relationships in building a successful business.

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