Sierra Ridge Capital: Investing In Real Estate, Entrepreneurship, And Assessing Market Opportunity (Podcast)

Spencer B. Kallick’s articles from Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- in United States
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction, Corporate/Commercial Law and Strategy topic(s)
- with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries
On this episode of Real Smart, Spencer Kallick sits down with Dan Palmieri and Nick Angelich of Sierra Ridge Capital to discuss launching a real estate investment platform in today’s uncertain market. Drawing on experience from firms like KKR, Northwood Investors, and CIM Group, they share their outlook on real estate, fundraising, entrepreneurship, and the importance of relationships in building a successful business.
Watch:
Listen:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]