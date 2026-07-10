Luxury Retail, Big Bets & Building The Future Of LA (Podcast)

Spencer B. Kallick’s articles from Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- in United States
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular:
- within Real Estate and Construction, Corporate/Commercial Law and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
- with readers working within the Property industries
On this episode of RealSmart, Spencer sits down with Pouya Abdi, founder & CEO of Parallel Acquisitions, to discuss building a luxury retail real estate platform from the ground up. Pouya shares his approach to spotting opportunities before the market does, reimagining iconic Los Angeles retail destinations, and why relationships, local expertise, and a willingness to take calculated risks remain the ultimate competitive advantages in real estate.
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