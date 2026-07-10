Luxury Retail, Big Bets & Building The Future Of LA (Podcast)

Pouya Abdi, founder and CEO of Parallel Acquisitions, reveals his strategy for identifying undervalued luxury retail opportunities in Los Angeles before they hit the mainstream market. He discusses the art of transforming iconic retail destinations through local market expertise, strategic relationship building, and calculated risk-taking that sets his platform apart in competitive real estate markets.

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

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On this episode of RealSmart, Spencer sits down with Pouya Abdi, founder & CEO of Parallel Acquisitions, to discuss building a luxury retail real estate platform from the ground up. Pouya shares his approach to spotting opportunities before the market does, reimagining iconic Los Angeles retail destinations, and why relationships, local expertise, and a willingness to take calculated risks remain the ultimate competitive advantages in real estate.

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