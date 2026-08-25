Negotiating Leases As A Commercial Tenant

Summit Law Group was born of the desire to do better – for clients as well as lawyers.

Leaving behind the limitations built into Big Law – high overhead requiring rigid pricing, bureaucracy born of extreme hierarchy, prestige sometimes at the expense of purpose – our founders created a firm guided by a single principle: client service.

This unrelenting focus on client service has not only enabled our lawyers to bring the finest legal services to clients at market-leading prices, it has nurtured a culture which is as nimble as it is collegial. Looking ahead, we know these qualities will be essential as we navigate unprecedented changes in the ways business is done and legal services are delivered.