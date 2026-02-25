ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Cotney On Coffee Conversations: The State Of Roofing Today (Podcast)

Aa
Adams and Reese

Contributor

Adams and Reese logo

At Adams & Reese, we take things personally. Our people are connected – to each other, to our clients, our families, and our communities. Our industry-focused practice groups of attorneys and advisors are strategically organized throughout the southern U.S. and Washington, DC.

Adams & Reese professionals are known as practical and personal advisors and advocates who tailor their approach and counsel to the specific needs of each situation and client. Many on our team have years of on-the-job experience within the industries that we serve as executives, professionals, and in-house counsel. Taking a hands-on, personal approach to every issue, challenge and opportunity our clients face, Adams & Reese lawyers and advisors are skilled and ready to help clients achieve their goals and make their lives easier.

Explore Firm Details
Adams & Reese Partner and Construction Team Leader Trent Cotney recently appeared on the Coffee Conversations podcast hosted by Megan Ellsworth...
United States Real Estate and Construction
Adams And Reese
Adams and Reese are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

Adams & Reese Partner and Construction Team Leader Trent Cotney recently appeared on the Coffee Conversations podcast hosted by Megan Ellsworth to discuss the current state and outlook of the roofing industry in 2026. Their discussion gives roofing contractors an in-depth overview of three key factors influencing the industry.

Immigration Policy & Workforce Availability

Recent immigration policy is a critical business concern as the roofing industry relies heavily on immigration labor. Enhanced enforcement actions, increased ICE audits, and inconsistent visa processing have created labor volatility that affects project timelines, pricing, and contractors' legal exposure. Current guest worker visa programs are capped, administratively burdensome, and poorly timed for an industry driven by weather events and emergency response. Trent notes that these issues highlight a significant disconnect between current policy and day-to-day roofing operations.

Importance of Industry Advocacy

The industry can no longer remain passive on issues such as immigration, which directly affect its ability to operate and grow. Trent emphasizes that major industry events, like Roofing Day in Washington, D.C., present a critical opportunity for contractors to engage directly with lawmakers on policy matters and to offer pragmatic legislative solutions, such as expanding guest worker programs and clarifying employer protections.

Technology Advancement

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the industry, and many construction firms are investing in AI programs to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and streamline project management. Trent emphasizes that AI is meant to support, not replace, workers, and urges contractors to integrate these emerging technologies responsibly.

Throughout the episode, Trent provides contractors with practical guidance to help them navigate the year ahead. By addressing policy and labor issues, advocacy, and emerging technologies, this conversation provides roofing professionals with actionable insights to stay competitive, compliant, and prepared for an evolving industry.

Listen to the full episode here: The State of Roofing Today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams And Reese
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More