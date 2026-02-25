Cotney On Coffee Conversations: The State Of Roofing Today (Podcast)

Adams & Reese Partner and Construction Team Leader Trent Cotney recently appeared on the Coffee Conversations podcast hosted by Megan Ellsworth to discuss the current state and outlook of the roofing industry in 2026. Their discussion gives roofing contractors an in-depth overview of three key factors influencing the industry.

Immigration Policy & Workforce Availability

Recent immigration policy is a critical business concern as the roofing industry relies heavily on immigration labor. Enhanced enforcement actions, increased ICE audits, and inconsistent visa processing have created labor volatility that affects project timelines, pricing, and contractors' legal exposure. Current guest worker visa programs are capped, administratively burdensome, and poorly timed for an industry driven by weather events and emergency response. Trent notes that these issues highlight a significant disconnect between current policy and day-to-day roofing operations.

Importance of Industry Advocacy

The industry can no longer remain passive on issues such as immigration, which directly affect its ability to operate and grow. Trent emphasizes that major industry events, like Roofing Day in Washington, D.C., present a critical opportunity for contractors to engage directly with lawmakers on policy matters and to offer pragmatic legislative solutions, such as expanding guest worker programs and clarifying employer protections.

Technology Advancement

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the industry, and many construction firms are investing in AI programs to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and streamline project management. Trent emphasizes that AI is meant to support, not replace, workers, and urges contractors to integrate these emerging technologies responsibly.

Throughout the episode, Trent provides contractors with practical guidance to help them navigate the year ahead. By addressing policy and labor issues, advocacy, and emerging technologies, this conversation provides roofing professionals with actionable insights to stay competitive, compliant, and prepared for an evolving industry.

Listen to the full episode here: The State of Roofing Today.

