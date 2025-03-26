Legal Doctrines: The Role Of Res Judicata And Election Of Remedies In A Construction Dispute

On February 13, 2025, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York entered a ruling in the case of Alarcon v. Henry, highlighting the significance of adhering to the doctrines of res judicata and election of remedies.

The plaintiff entered into a contract with HKH Construction, Inc., owned and operated by Matthew Henry, for the reconstruction of plaintiff's home. Alleging that the defendants failed to complete the contracted work, plaintiff filed a complaint with the Nassau County Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) in April 2019. DCA held an administrative hearing in November 2019, which the defendants did not attend. Consequently, DCA issued a default judgment against the defendants, awarding plaintiff $100,000 and assessing $8,500 in fees.

In response, the defendants initiated a proceeding under CPLR article 78 to review the DCA's determination. The Supreme Court partially annulled the DCA's default judgment against Henry but upheld the judgment against HKH Construction.

This appellate court reversed the previous order from the Supreme Court which had denied the defendants' motion for summary judgment dismissing the complaint. The appellate court's decision hinged on two key doctrines: res judicata (claim preclusion) and election of remedies.

Res judicata prevents the relitigation of claims that have already been resolved in a prior proceeding. The court noted that the claims raised by plaintiff were previously addressed in the administrative proceeding and the CPLR article 78 proceeding. Despite the default judgment, the court affirmed that such a judgment is considered a judgment on the merits.

Election of remedies bars a plaintiff from pursuing multiple remedies for the same wrong. Plaintiff had the option to file a plenary action but chose to file a complaint with DCA. By fully participating in the administrative process, plaintiff waived the right to seek relief through other procedural avenues.

The decision highlights the finality of default judgments and the necessity for parties to actively participate in legal proceedings.

