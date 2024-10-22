Construction Industry Workplace Law Update – Fall 2024

Key Requirements of OFCCP's New Audit Scheduling Letter for Construction Contractors

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) released a revised Scheduling Letter and Itemized Listing for construction contractors on Oct. 2, 2024, that will require contractors to provide significantly more detailed data and documents with the initial audit submission than ever before. The new Scheduling Letter is effective for all construction audits initiated "on or after October 1, 2024." Importantly, contractors have only 30 calendar days from receipt of the Scheduling Letter to submit their audit materials. Read full article ...

Labor Board New Fair Choice Rule Loophole for Construction Unions: What Employers Should Know

The National Labor Relations Board's Fair Choice-Employee Voice Final Rule, codified at 29 C.F.R. 103.20-21, became effective on Sept. 30, 2024. The Biden Board's final rule rescinded portions of a Trump-era 2020 rule affecting employer recognition of unions in the construction industry, blocking charge procedures, and the voluntary recognition bar. Read full article ...

New York City Construction Contractor Group Calls for Mental Health Reforms for Industry

A leading New York City contractor association is spearheading an effort to raise awareness about the importance of mental wellness in the construction industry and seek legislative reform. The Business Trades Employers' Association (BTEA) represents 1,200 union contractors in New York City. BTEA cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that construction workers are six times more likely to die from suicide than from job site-related injuries and four times more likely to commit suicide than the average American. Read full article ...

