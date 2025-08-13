ARTICLE
13 August 2025

Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental Newsletter - August 2025

In our latest Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental newsletter, we cover essential updates for developers, property owners, and contractors. Learn how developers can navigate the growing challenges of warehouse development in New Jersey, from evolving zoning laws to proposed legislation. We also break down what property owners and developers need to know about the state's latest affordable housing obligations as Round 4 compliance begins.

Latest Updates

Recent Transactions & Land Use

1665608.jpg

In Q2 2025, Porzio's Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental team:

  • Represented buyers in the $1.495 million purchase of a residential condominium in Mountainside, NJ.
  • Represented the owner in the $4.3 million sale of property used by an approved private school for children with disabilities in North Bergen, NJ.
  • Represented a global manufacturer of environmentally friendly cleaning products in negotiating a 10-year lease for a 165,000-square-foot industrial facility in Randolph, NJ.
  • Represented the seller in the $40 million sale of a retail shopping center in South Plainfield, NJ.
  • Successfully obtained an arbitration award in favor of a client after four years of litigation against a municipal defendant on adverse possession and ownership grounds. The municipality declined to appeal and agreed to confirm the award in court.
  • Secured a solid waste A-901 license for a client in just 8 months—well ahead of the typical 12–18 month timeline—enabling the client to launch operations months earlier than expected.
  • Represented a commercial property owner in the $850,000 sale of a mixed-use building in North Bergen, NJ.

