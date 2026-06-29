Senate Democrats Demand Answers From Acting Director Vought Regarding CFPB Website Purge

Senator Elizabeth Warren and fellow Democratic lawmakers have demanded answers from the CFPB regarding the agency's controversial removal of thousands of webpages, including consumer advisories, supervisory reports, and multilingual resources.

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Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ranking Member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, joined by Senators Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Andy Kim (D-NJ), and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), recently sent a detailed letter to CFPB Acting Director Russell Vought seeking explanations for the agency’s removal of thousands of webpages and other materials from the CFPB’s website.

As previously reported, the CFPB in May removed from its website virtually all newsroom materials, blog posts, speeches, testimony, press releases, consumer advisories, and other content published before February 2025. The agency subsequently also removed all of its Supervisory Highlights reports, a series of publications issued periodically since 2012 summarizing supervisory findings and trends observed by the Bureau during examinations of supervised entities.

In their letter, the Senators contend that the removal of these materials has deprived consumers, regulators, researchers, and industry participants of important information concerning consumer financial protection issues and the CFPB’s historical activities. The lawmakers argue that the deleted materials served as a valuable repository of information regarding enforcement actions, supervisory priorities, consumer education, and research conducted during the Bureau’s first fifteen years.

The Senators expressed particular concern regarding the removal of:

Consumer advisories addressing topics such as medical debt collection practices and potentially predatory lending practices;

Information regarding consumer restitution and redress resulting from CFPB enforcement actions;

Blog posts addressing regulatory issues, including bank merger review;

Resources designed to assist vulnerable populations, including materials concerning identity theft involving children; and

All Supervisory Highlights reports issued since the CFPB’s inception.

The letter also notes that the CFPB removed website translation functionality that previously allowed users to access information in multiple languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tagalog, Russian, Arabic, and Haitian Creole, apparently in response to Executive Order 14224, titled Designating English as the Official Language of the United States. According to the Senators, eliminating these translations may make it more difficult for non-English-speaking consumers to access information about consumer financial products and services and to submit complaints to the Bureau.

The Senators further question whether the CFPB’s actions are consistent with federal recordkeeping obligations. Citing the Federal Records Act and prior litigation concerning preservation of CFPB records, they request detailed information concerning what records were removed, whether duplicate copies continue to exist, and where any original records are being maintained.

Among other things, the lawmakers asked Acting Director Vought to:

Identify all records removed from the CFPB website and explain where those records are preserved;

Explain the rationale for removing blog posts, newsroom materials, and Supervisory Highlights reports;

Identify the individuals responsible for deciding what content would be removed;

List all consumer advisories and settlement notices that were removed and explain why they were removed;

State whether the CFPB intends to continue publishing consumer advisories and Supervisory Highlights reports in the future;

Indicate whether additional website content is expected to be removed; and

Commit to restoring previously deleted materials or explain why no such commitment will be made.

The Senators requested that Acting Director Vought respond to their questions by July 2, 2026.

The removal of historical CFPB materials has generated significant debate among consumer advocates, industry participants, and former CFPB officials. Critics argue that the removal of these materials reduces transparency and make it more difficult for consumers and regulated entities to understand the Bureau’s historical positions, supervisory concerns, and enforcement priorities. Others have noted that much of the removed material remains accessible through internet archives and may no longer reflect the current policy positions of the Bureau under its present leadership.

Whether the CFPB ultimately restores some or all of the removed materials, and whether it continues publication of resources such as consumer advisories and Supervisory Highlights, will likely be closely watched by both industry and consumer advocates. Assuming the Bureau responds, its response to the Senators’ letter may provide additional insight into the agency’s long-term approach to transparency, public guidance, and preservation of its institutional history.

Below are links to other updates related to the CFPB website materials purge:

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