One Minute Matters [Video]: Shutdown Watch (With Andy Buczek) II

- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
The federal government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to pass a funding deal. Andy Buczek explains what this means for federal workers, services, and businesses in this One Minute Matters: Shutdown Watch.
Follow as Andy continues to monitor developments and provide updates on what this shutdown means for our clients and their operations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]