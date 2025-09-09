ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Strengthening Efforts To Protect U.S. Nationals From Wrongful Detention Abroad

AG
Directs the Secretary of State to designate a foreign country as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention for wrongfully detaining American citizens in foreign countries. Directs the Secretary of State to impose sanctions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), export controls, geographic travel restrictions, Immigration inadmissibility, and reduction or suspension of foreign assistance for designated countries.

