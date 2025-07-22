ARTICLE
22 July 2025

Sittenfeld v. United States – Campaign Contributions As Crimes? (Video)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Caleb P. Burns

The Supreme Court may soon accept a pivotal case –Sittenfeld v. United States– that could redefine when a political contribution becomes a crime. In this two-minute video,Caleb Burnsdiscusses how the outcome of this case will have serious implications for every political donor, PAC, and public official, and could reshape the way routine campaign financing is conducted – and prosecuted – nationwide.

Authors
Photo of Caleb P. Burns
Caleb P. Burns
