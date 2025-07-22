Sittenfeld v. United States – Campaign Contributions As Crimes? (Video)

The Supreme Court may soon accept a pivotal case –Sittenfeld v. United States– that could redefine when a political contribution becomes a crime. In this two-minute video,Caleb Burnsdiscusses how the outcome of this case will have serious implications for every political donor, PAC, and public official, and could reshape the way routine campaign financing is conducted – and prosecuted – nationwide.

