New Indiana Law Requires Transparency In Political Subdivision Appointments

Effective July 1, 2025, Indiana Code 5-14-9 will require the inclusion and publication of certain appointment-related information for all appointed officers of any board, body, committee, commission or other instrumentality of a political subdivision in Indiana. This information must be included in meeting notices and agendas, as well as on political subdivision or state websites.

Barnes & Thornburg is alerting Indiana political subdivision clients to the adoption of Indiana Code 5-14-9 (the "Act"), pursuant to House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1509, which was signed by Governor Mike Braun on April 10, 2025.

Under the Act, any meeting notice or agenda of a "board, body, committee, commission or other instrumentality of ... a political subdivision" (each, a "Board") must include the following information for each officer appointed by an elected official or body:

The officer's name; The appointing authority who appointed the officer; and The beginning and expiration date of the officer's term of appointment.

This information must also be published on the website of the relevant Board or its appointing authority. If neither maintains a website, then the foregoing information must be published on Gateway.

To comply with the Act, leaders and administrators of Indiana political subdivisions should:

Identify all boards, bodies, committees, commissions or other instrumentalities associated with the political subdivision; Gather the required appointment information for each officer by July 1, 2025; Update meeting notice and agenda templates for each Board to include the new disclosure requirements; and Publish the required information on the appropriate website – or, if no website exists, ensure it is posted on Gateway.

