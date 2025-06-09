Reviewing Certain Presidential Actions (Trump EO Tracker)

The investigation will also include the circumstances surrounding President Biden's execution of numerous executive actions during his final years in office.

Orders the Counsel to the President, in consultation with the Attorney General and the head of any other relevant executive department or agency to investigate whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about President Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President. The investigation will also include the circumstances surrounding President Biden's execution of numerous executive actions during his final years in office.

The investigation will address:

(i) any activity, coordinated or otherwise, to purposefully shield the public from information regarding President Biden's mental and physical health;

(ii) any agreements between President Biden's aides to cooperatively and falsely deem recorded videos of the President's cognitive inability as fake;

(iii) any agreements between President Biden's aides to require false, public statements elevating the President's capabilities; and

(iv) the purpose of these activities, including to assert the authorities of the President.

