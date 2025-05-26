Executive Orders And In-House Counsel: The Power Of Mentorship In Changing Times

In today's fast-changing business environment, in-house legal teams are being asked to do more than ever before. With new Executive Orders reshaping compliance requirements across industries, general counsel must quickly assess risks, adjust business strategies, and guide their companies through uncertain terrain. The role of in-house counsel has evolved beyond providing legal advice—GCs are now expected to be strategic partners, crisis managers, and proactive risk mitigators.

At OGC, we understand these challenges firsthand. As former general counsel and senior in-house attorneys, we've sat in your seat, balancing legal oversight with business imperatives. That's why we go beyond providing traditional legal services to serve as mentors and strategic advisors, helping in-house teams strengthen their legal function and navigate evolving regulations with confidence. For many clients, our support in building a cohesive, high-performing legal team translates into measurable value for the organization.

How Executive Orders Are Impacting In-House Legal Teams

Presently, the administration has issued 152 new Executive Orders, impacting a wide-range of industries, as well as legal and operational strategies. Key areas of concern include:

Tariffs & Supply Chain Disruptions – New tariffs and shifting trade policies that may require careful evaluation of supply chain exposure, vendor agreements, alternate sourcing strategies and other contingency planning to prevent operational and financial setbacks and mitigate risks.

– New tariffs and shifting trade policies that may require careful evaluation of supply chain exposure, vendor agreements, alternate sourcing strategies and other contingency planning to prevent operational and financial setbacks and mitigate risks. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) Compliance – Evolving guidelines relating to FCPA enforcement may require a reassessment of anti-bribery and corruption protocols, particularly for international operations, and related compliance programs.

– Evolving guidelines relating to FCPA enforcement may require a reassessment of anti-bribery and corruption protocols, particularly for international operations, and related compliance programs. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Policies – Executive Orders addressing DEI policies may require organizations to reevaluate workplace policies and alignment across hiring, promotion, and compliance practices.

– Executive Orders addressing DEI policies may require organizations to reevaluate workplace policies and alignment across hiring, promotion, and compliance practices. I-9 Audits & Immigration Compliance – Increased scrutiny of employment verification processes and related regulatory requirements have heightened the need for strong internal processes to avoid potential penalties for non-compliance with employment eligibility verification rules.

With so much regulatory uncertainty, companies need in-house legal teams that are not only knowledgeable, but also adaptable and strategic.

The Value of Mentorship, Especially in Challenging Times

For newer GCs or growing in-house teams, having a mentor—someone who has navigated the same challenges—can be a game-changer, especially in times of uncertainty. A seasoned mentor provides strategic guidance, helping legal leaders anticipate risks, manage resource constraints, and adapt to evolving compliance demands. Just as importantly, they offer practical advice on balancing legal priorities with business pressures from the C-suite—so that in-house teams are not just reacting but leading with confidence.

Our team works closely and often with in-house legal departments to:

Interpret EOs – help teams quickly triage Executive Orders and assess potential impacts, determining what actions (if any) may be needed to support compliance, while protecting business interests.

– help teams quickly triage Executive Orders and assess potential impacts, determining what actions (if any) may be needed to support compliance, while protecting business interests. Anticipate Regulatory Shifts – monitor developments relating to EOs and help to prepare for compliance changes.

– monitor developments relating to EOs and help to prepare for compliance changes. Proactive Review of Contracts and Policies – guide legal teams in building flexible legal frameworks (enhanced contract protections, refined negotiation tactics) that can enable the company to adapt with minimal risk.

– guide legal teams in building flexible legal frameworks (enhanced contract protections, refined negotiation tactics) that can enable the company to adapt with minimal risk. Conduct Training – offer tailored training sessions, workshops or even one-on-one coaching on a wide range of legal issues to help in-house counsel tackle issues with greater confidence.

offer tailored training sessions, workshops or even one-on-one coaching on a wide range of legal issues to help in-house counsel tackle issues with greater confidence. Develop Business Skills – support the development of core skills (e.g., creative problem solving, effective and constructive communication) to help build a cohesive legal team, foster cross-functional collaboration and deliver high-quality results.

support the development of core skills (e.g., creative problem solving, effective and constructive communication) to help build a cohesive legal team, foster cross-functional collaboration and deliver high-quality results. Strategic Support in Executive-Level Discussions : assist GCs in effectively and confidently communicate legal risks and recommendations to the C-suite, board, investors and other key stakeholders.

: assist GCs in effectively and confidently communicate legal risks and recommendations to the C-suite, board, investors and other key stakeholders. Assess the Legal Team – for newly formed or restructured teams, evaluate current strengths and areas for growth and advise on actionable strategies (relating to roles, processes and best practices) to help improve efficiency and performance.

Navigating Change with Confidence

GCs and their teams must adapt to the uncertainty that defines the current legal and business landscape, and the resulting impact on existing laws and contracts. Along with these challenges come opportunities for in-house counsel to demonstrate leadership. The right guidance and mentorship can make all the difference in ensuring legal teams don't just keep up with change, but stay ahead of it. We're committed to helping in-house teams navigate these rapidly changing times with clarity, confidence, and strategic insight, by providing practical, experience-based guidance, mentorship and training. If your legal team is facing new challenges and needs support, we're here to help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.