6 May 2025

Establishment Of The Religious Liberty Commission (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes Religious Liberty Commission (Commission) with the stated intent of protecting the free exercise of religion.
United States Government, Public Sector
The Commission shall be composed of up to 14 members appointed by the President and shall include representatives from the private sector, employers, educational institutions, religious communities, and States, to offer diverse perspectives on how the Federal Government can defend religious liberty for all Americans.

The Commission shall produce a comprehensive report on the foundations of religious liberty in America, the impact of religious liberty on American society, current threats to domestic religious liberty, strategies to preserve and enhance religious liberty protections for future generations, and programs to increase awareness of and celebrate America's peaceful religious pluralism.

The Commission's activities shall include recommending steps to secure domestic religious liberty by executive or legislative actions as well as identifying opportunities for the White House Faith Office to partner with the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom to further the cause of religious liberty around the world.

