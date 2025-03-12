Establishing The White House Task Force On The FIFA World Cup 2026 (Trump EO Tracker)

This order establishes the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 to coordinate with executive departments and agencies to assist in the planning, organization, and execution of the events surrounding the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Task Force shall be housed in the Department of Homeland Security, which shall provide funding and administrative support.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Establishing the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026

