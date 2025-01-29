Executive Order: Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions

Executive Summary

This executive order revokes 78 actions and orders rolled out during the Biden Administration, intending to repair institutions and improve the economy under the policy plans of the Trump Administration.

Policy Rescissions:

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

Executive Order 13985 of Jan. 20, 2021 (Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government) – Established government-wide initiatives to promote equity and address systemic barriers in federal policies and programs

Executive Order 13988 of Jan. 20, 2021 (Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation) – Reinforced the government's commitment to protecting individuals from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation

Executive Order 14020 of March 8, 2021 (Establishment of the White House Gender Policy Council) – Established the White House Gender Policy Council to advance gender equity at a domestic and global level

Executive Order 14021 of March 8, 2021 (Guaranteeing an Educational Environment Free From Discrimination on the Basis of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity) – Reaffirmed the government's commitment to making sure students have access to an educational environment free from discrimination

Executive Order 14031 of May 28, 2021 (Advancing Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders) – Reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing inequities within the AANHPI community

Executive Order 14035 of June 25, 2021 (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce) – Established policies to promote a diverse workforce in federal workplaces

Executive Order 14045 of Sept. 13, 2021 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics) – Established efforts to promote equity, educational excellence and economic opportunity for Hispanic and Latino communities

Executive Order 14049 of Oct. 11, 2021 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Native Americans and Strengthening Tribal Colleges and Universities) – Promoted equity, educational excellence and economic opportunity for Native Americans while supporting Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs)

Executive Order 14050 of Oct. 19, 2021 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans) – Promoted educational equity and economic opportunity for Black Americans and ensured that federal efforts address systemic barriers affecting these communities

Executive Order 14075 of June 15, 2022 (Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Individuals) – Promoted equality, dignity and respect for LGBTQI+ individuals, including by ensuring their protection under U.S. law and addressing ongoing challenges such as discrimination and violence

Executive Order 14091 of Feb. 16, 2023 (Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government) – Sought to continue the government's commitment to racial equity and support for underserved communities, with an emphasis on ensuring that federal policies and programs work to dismantle systemic inequities

Public Health & Healthcare Coverage

Executive Order 13987 of Jan. 20, 2021 (Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government To Provide a Unified and Effective Response To Combat COVID-19 and To Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security) – Coordinated the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening domestic and global efforts to combat the virus

Executive Order 13995 of Jan. 21, 2021 (Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery) – Ensured the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic was equitable, prioritizing the needs of historically underserved communities that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic

Executive Order 13996 of Jan. 21, 2021 (Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats) – Improved the federal government's ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic through enhanced testing capacity and a sustainable public health workforce; intended to address both the current public health crisis and future biological threats

Executive Order 13997 of Jan. 21, 2021 (Improving and Expanding Access to Care and Treatments for COVID-19) – Improved access to medical care and treatments for individuals affected by COVID-19, particularly through expanding access to testing, vaccines, treatments and healthcare services across the U.S.

Executive Order 14000 of Jan. 21, 2021 (Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers) – Supported the safe reopening and continued operation of K-12 schools, childcare centers and early childhood education providers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Executive Order 14002 of Jan. 22, 2021 (Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic) – Sought to provide economic relief to individuals and communities suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

Executive Order 14009 of Jan. 28, 2021 (Strengthening Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act) – Sought to expand access to healthcare and strengthen the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicaid programs, which provided critical healthcare coverage; aimed to improve access to affordable healthcare, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic

Executive Order 14070 of April 5, 2022 (Continuing To Strengthen Americans' Access to Affordable, Quality Health Coverage) – Expanded access to affordable healthcare coverage, building on previous efforts to strengthen the ACA and Medicaid; sought to prioritize efforts in underserved communities and provide access to high-quality care at affordable prices

Executive Order 14087 of Oct. 14, 2022 (Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for Americans) – Reduced prescription drug prices by taking steps to implement new policies that directed federal agencies to implement measures that would directly lower drug prices, especially for those who relied on prescription drugs for managing chronic conditions or other health needs

Executive Order 14099 of May 9, 2023 (Moving Beyond COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Federal Workers) – Marked a shift in the government's approach to COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal employees, signaling the end of mandatory vaccination policies while continuing to prioritize workplace safety and public health

Executive Branch

Executive Order 13989 of Jan. 20, 2021 (Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel) – Established ethical standards and commitments for executive branch personnel, aiming to ensure the integrity of the federal government and promote transparency and accountability in the actions of its employees; sought to prevent conflicts of interest concerning the private sector

Executive Order 14023 of April 9, 2021 (Establishment of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States) – Established a bipartisan commission to examine potential reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court, focusing on issues such as the size of the court (number of justices), instituting term limits, its structure and its role within the broader judicial system

Executive Order 14029 of May 14, 2021 (Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions and Technical Amendment) – Revoked several executive actions taken by the previous administration under President Donald Trump, which were seen as harmful to the interests of the U.S., particularly in terms of the environment, national security and public health

Executive Order 14089 of Dec. 13, 2022 (Establishing the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States) – Established a new advisory council that would focus on enhancing engagement between the U.S. government and the African diaspora community in the U.S.

Climate Change and the Environment

Executive Order 14044 of Sept. 13, 2021 (Amending Executive Order 14007) – Amended Executive Order 14007, which had been signed on Feb. 27, 2021, and related to the creation of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council (WHEJAC) and the Environmental Justice Interagency Council (EJ Council); sought to strengthen the framework for advancing environmental justice in the U.S. by addressing the disproportionate environmental burdens faced by low-income communities and communities of color

Executive Order 13990 of Jan. 20, 2021 (Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science To Tackle the Climate Crisis) – Reversed the first Trump Administration's environmental rollbacks; emphasized the need to restore science-based decision-making, protect public health and take immediate action to combat climate change

Executive Order 14007 of Jan. 27, 2021 (President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology) – Reestablished and reauthorized the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), which had been a key advisory body in previous administrations; this body is responsible for providing the president with expert advice and recommendations on science, technology and innovation issues that have the potential to impact national policy and was part of the Biden Administration's broader commitment to integrating scientific expertise into policy development and decision-making, particularly around issues such as climate change, public health and technological innovation

Executive Order 14008 of Jan. 27, 2021 (Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad) – Laid out a comprehensive and ambitious agenda for tackling climate change, emphasizing the importance of clean energy, environmental justice and international cooperation to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; began the process of setting the U.S. on a path toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 while also addressing the effects of climate change

Executive Order 14027 of May 7, 2021 (Establishment of the Climate Change Support Office) – Established the Climate Change Support Office within the U.S. Department of State, which was intended to support bilateral and multilateral engagement to advance the U.S. initiative to address the global climate crisis

Executive Order 14030 of May 20, 2021 (Climate-Related Financial Risk) – Aimed to address the financial risks posed by climate change and to ensure that financial institutions, regulators and the U.S. government take proactive measures to assess, mitigate and disclose climate-related financial risks; sought to establish frameworks to assess climate-related financial risks, enhance transparency and encourage the disclosure of such risks by financial institutions and companies

Executive Order 14037 of Aug. 5, 2021 (Strengthening American Leadership in Clean Cars and Trucks) – Sought to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles in the U.S., with a focus on expanding the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce GHG emissions from the transport sector; set targets for increasing the share of EVs on the road, strengthening vehicle emission standards and promoting the development of a nationwide network of charging infrastructure

Executive Order 14057 of Dec. 8, 2021 (Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability) – Sought to advance the federal government's efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability by making the federal government a leader in clean energy and sustainable practices; reduced the federal government's carbon footprint and accelerated the adoption of clean energy technologies and practices across federal agencies

The Presidential Memorandum of March 13, 2023 (Withdrawal of Certain Areas off the United States Arctic Coast of the Outer Continental Shelf from Oil or Gas Leasing) – Protected environmentally sensitive areas in the U.S. Arctic from future oil and gas leasing activities; withdrew vast areas of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coast of Alaska from any future leasing for oil and gas exploration and development

Executive Order 14096 of April 21, 2023 (Revitalizing Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All) – Sought to strengthen the government's commitment to environmental justice by addressing the disproportionate environmental harms and public health impacts faced by underserved communities; established the White House EJ Council as the entity responsible for coordinating and overseeing the federal government's environmental justice efforts

The Presidential Memorandum of Jan. 6, 2025 (Withdrawal of Certain Areas of the United States Outer Continental Shelf from Oil or Natural Gas Leasing) – Outlined the protection of the entire U.S. East Coast, eastern Gulf of Mexico, Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Washington, Oregon and California, and additional portions of the Northern Bering Sea in Alaska from future oil and natural gas leasing

Federal Government Restructuring

Executive Order 14018 of Feb. 24, 2021 (Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions) – Reversed several executive actions taken by the previous Trump Administration, particularly those related to federal labor policies and the treatment of federal employees; sought to restore certain protections for federal employees, support union bargaining rights and promote a fair and equitable workplace

Executive Order 13992 of Jan. 20, 2021 (Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation) – Reversed certain regulatory actions taken by the previous Trump Administration that were seen as overly restrictive regarding federal regulations, especially regarding those related to environmental protection, public health and safety; sought to restore the capacity of federal agencies to effectively regulate industries in the public interest

Executive Order 14094 of April 6, 2023 (Modernizing Regulatory Review) – Established a framework for updating the regulatory review process in the federal government, with a focus on ensuring that regulations are effective, equitable and responsive to contemporary challenges; more specifically, aligned this reform process with the Biden Administration's priorities within underserved communities

Executive Order 14134 of Jan. 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Agriculture) – Set an order of succession within the U.S. Department of Agriculture should both the secretary and the deputy secretary of agriculture die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

Executive Order 14135 of Jan. 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Homeland Security) – Set an order of succession within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should both the secretary and the deputy secretary die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

Executive Order 14136 of Jan. 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Justice) – Set an order of succession within the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) should both the secretary and the deputy secretary die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

Executive Order 14137 of Jan. 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of the Treasury) – Set an order of succession within the U.S. Department of the Treasury should both the secretary and the deputy secretary die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

Executive Order 14138 of Jan. 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Office of Management and Budget) – Set an order of succession within the OMB should both the director and the deputy director die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

Executive Order 14139 of Jan. 3, 2025 (Providing an Order of Succession Within the Office of the National Cyber Director) – Set an order of succession within the Office of the National Cyber Director should both the director and the deputy director die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

The Presidential Memorandum of Jan. 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the Council on Environmental Quality to Act as Chairman) – Set an order of succession within the Council on Environmental Quality should the chairman die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

The Presidential Memorandum of Jan. 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the Office of Personnel Management to Act as Director) – Set an order of succession within the OPM should both the director and the deputy director die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

The Presidential Memorandum of Jan. 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to Act as Director) – Set an order of succession within the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) should both the director and the deputy director die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

The Presidential Memorandum of Jan. 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the United States Agency for Global Media to Act as Chief Executive Officer) – Set an order of succession within the U.S. Agency for Global Media should the chief executive officer die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

The Presidential Memorandum of Jan. 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the United States Agency for International Development to Act as Administrator) – Set an order of succession within the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) should the administrator die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

The Presidential Memorandum of Jan. 3, 2025 (Designation of Officials of the United States International Development Finance Corporation to Act as Chief Executive Officer) – Set an order of succession within the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation should the chief executive officer die, resign or become unable to perform their duties in the office

Executive Order 14143 of Jan. 16, 2025 (Providing for the Appointment of Alumni of AmeriCorps to the Competitive Service) – Granted Non-Competitive Eligibility (NCE) to certain alumni of AmeriCorps programs, facilitating their appointment to positions within the federal competitive service

Immigration

Executive Order 13986 of Jan. 20, 2021 (Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census) – Emphasized the importance of conducting the decennial census in compliance with the U.S. Constitution and laws of the United States, ensuring that every person residing in the country, regardless of citizenship or immigration status, is counted accurately for purposes of representation and resource allocation

Executive Order 13993 of Jan. 20, 2021 (Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities) – Directed the federal government to review and revise immigration enforcement policies, prioritizing a more humane and just approach to immigration, including the rolling back of penalties on sanctuary jurisdictions

Executive Order 14010 of Feb. 2, 2021 (Creating a Comprehensive Regional Framework To Address the Causes of Migration, To Manage Migration Throughout North and Central America, and To Provide Safe and Orderly Processing of Asylum Seekers at the United States Border) – Outlined a multi-faceted approach to address the root causes of migration, improve asylum processing and ensure the humane treatment of migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and other countries in Central and Latin America; also expanded the processing of asylum seekers at the U.S. border

Executive Order 14011 of Feb. 2, 2021 (Establishment of Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families) – Established a task force to address the reunification of families who were separated at the U.S. border under the previous administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy

Executive Order 14013 of Feb. 4, 2021 (Rebuilding and Enhancing Programs To Resettle Refugees and Planning for the Impact of Climate Change on Migration) – Strengthened the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), addressing the challenges posed by climate change on migration; directed the secretary of state, secretary of homeland security and secretary of health and human services to rebuild capacity for refugee resettlement

Executive Order 14012 of Feb. 2, 2021 (Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans) – Focused on improving the efficiency, fairness and accessibility of the U.S. legal immigration system while promoting the inclusion of immigrants into American society; directed the DHS, DOJ and State Department to reduce processing times and eliminate unnecessary burdens on applicants

Workers' Rights

Executive Order 13999 of Jan. 21, 2021 (Protecting Worker Health and Safety) – Ensured the safety of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthened workplace protections through improved enforcement of health and safety standards; directed the secretary of labor, acting through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), to issue revised guidance to employers on workplace safety during the COVID-19 pandemic

Executive Order 14003 of Jan. 22, 2021 (Protecting the Federal Workforce) – Underscored the administration's commitment to empowering federal employees, restoring collective bargaining rights and ensuring fair treatment in the workplace; reversed policies from the previous administration that were seen as undermining labor rights and union power (e.g., Executive Orders 13836, 13837 and 13839)

Executive Order 14055 of Nov. 18, 2021 (Non-Displacement of Qualified Workers Under Service Contracts) – Sought to protect the employment of workers when the federal government enters into service contracts; ensured that workers who were qualified for a job under a federal service contract were not displaced by new contractors or subcontractors; directed the secretary of labor to issue regulations and guidance on how the non-displacement provisions would be applied and enforced

Executive Order 14069 of March 15, 2022 (Advancing Economy, Efficiency, and Effectiveness in Federal Contracting by Promoting Pay Equity and Transparency) – Sought to improve pay equity and transparency in federal contracting by ensuring that contractors provide clear and fair compensation practices; sought to eliminate pay discrimination and promote greater equity in wages across all federal contracts

Military

Executive Order 14004 of Jan. 25, 2021 (Enabling All Qualified Americans To Serve Their Country in Uniform) – Sought to ensure that all qualified individuals, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, would have the opportunity to serve in the U.S. military; reversed previous policies that restricted or discouraged the participation of transgender individuals in the military

Criminal Justice & Prison Reform

Executive Order 14006 of Jan. 26, 2021 (Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities) – Sought to reduce the reliance on private, for-profit companies for the operation of federal criminal detention facilities; directed the DOJ to phase out contracts with private detention facilities for incarcerating individuals under federal custody, marking a step toward reforming the criminal justice system

Executive Order 14074 of May 25, 2022 (Advancing Effective, Accountable Policing and Criminal Justice Practices To Enhance Public Trust and Public Safety) – Sought to improve policing practices, enhance accountability in law enforcement and strengthen the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve; encouraged the adoption and expansion of community policing models that foster cooperation between law enforcement and communities

Religion

Executive Order 14015 of Feb. 14, 2021 (Establishment of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships) – Reestablished and formalized the role of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, which had been created in 2001 during the George W. Bush Administration; the office works to facilitate partnerships between the federal government, faith-based organizations and community-based organizations in order to address pressing national challenges such as poverty, education, healthcare and racial equity

Voting Rights

Executive Order 14019 of March 7, 2021 (Promoting Access to Voting) – Sought to make it easier for all eligible Americans to vote by improving access to voter registration, encouraging participation and addressing barriers that some individuals may face when attempting to vote, particularly those from historically underserved communities

International Law & Foreign Policy

Executive Order 14022 of April 1, 2021 (Termination of Emergency With Respect to the International Criminal Court) – Sought to revoke a previous national emergency declaration made by the Trump Administration regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC) and effectively terminated the emergency that was invoked in response to the ICC's investigation into potential war crimes committed by U.S. personnel

Executive Order 14060 of Dec. 15, 2021 (Establishing the United States Council on Transnational Organized Crime) – Created a dedicated body within the government to address and combat the growing threat of transnational organized crime (U.S. Council on Transnational Organized Crime, or USCTOC), which included a range of criminal activities spanning multiple countries and regions; strengthened domestic capabilities to counter USCTOC by improving coordination, information sharing and implementing comprehensive strategies

Executive Order 14115 of Feb. 1, 2024 (Imposing Certain Sanctions on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank) – Targeted individuals and entities involved in activities that undermine peace and stability in the West Bank, particularly in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; imposed sanctions on affected individuals and entities through asset freezes, travel bans and other measures aimed at limiting their ability to engage in international financial and diplomatic activities; a part of the government's efforts to deter actions that hinder the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution

The Presidential Memorandum of Jan. 14, 2025 (Certification of Rescission of Cuba's Designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism) – Formally removed Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation it had held since Jan. 12, 2021; was part of a broader effort to improve relations with Cuba, justified by the Biden Administration since Cuba had ceased to provide support for international terrorism during the preceding six-month period

The Presidential Memorandum of Jan. 14, 2025 (Revocation of National Security Presidential Memorandum 5) – Rescinded National Security Presidential Memorandum 5 (NSPM-5), which had been implemented by the previous Trump Administration; aimed to realign U.S. policy interests in Cuba, emphasizing the core objectives of promoting freedom, democracy, human rights and free enterprise in the country

Economy

Executive Order 14052 of Nov. 15, 2021 (Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) – Outlined the administration's approach to effectively implement the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a significant piece of legislation aimed at revitalizing the nation's infrastructure and enhancing competitiveness; established the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force within the Executive Office of the President to help coordinate the effective implementation of the IIJA

Executive Order 14082 of Sept. 12, 2022 (Implementation of the Energy and Infrastructure Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022) – Outlined the Biden Administration's strategy to implement the energy and infrastructure components of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), aiming to accelerate clean energy deployment, reduce consumer energy costs and promote environmental justice; included an all-of-government approach, including the Justice40 Initiative, which directed 40 percent of the benefits of federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities

Education

Executive Order 14124 of July 17, 2024 (White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity Through Hispanic-Serving Institutions) – Advanced educational opportunities for Hispanic and Latino students by supporting Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), which play a pivotal role in higher education for Hispanic communities

Executive Order 14084 of Sept. 30, 2022 (Promoting the Arts, the Humanities, and Museum and Library Services) – Underscored the Biden Administration's commitment to enhancing the cultural vitality of the U.S. by promoting the arts, humanities and museum and library services; established the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, chaired by the director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)

Technology

Executive Order 14110 of Oct. 30, 2023 (Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence) – Established a comprehensive framework for the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the U.S.; emphasized the importance of upholding civil and labor rights, protecting consumers and safeguarding privacy from potential AI-enabled harms

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.