24 January 2025

Establishing And Implementing The President's "Department Of Government Efficiency" (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Government, Public Sector
The EO establishes the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to address inefficiencies in government operations and modernize federal technology and software. It renames the United States Digital Service to the U.S. DOGE Service and mandates the creation of agency-specific teams to implement the President's 18-month DOGE agenda, set to conclude on July 4, 2026. Each agency head must establish a DOGE team of at least four employees, typically consisting of a team lead, an engineer, a human resources specialist, and an attorney.

