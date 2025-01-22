Pennsylvania Perspective For Thursday, January 16, 2025

Pennsylvania

Council Considers Performance-Based Funding for State Universities

A council of lawmakers, university administrators, and the head of the Department of Education is exploring the benefits and challenges of tying public funding for Pennsylvania's state-related universities to their performance and students' academic outcomes. The Pennsylvania Capital-Star has more.

PA Lawmakers to Debate Election Reforms in New Session

Pennsylvania lawmakers are set to discuss potential election reforms, including expanded voter ID requirements and revised mail ballot procedures, with some bipartisan agreement possible on these issues. Votebeat Pennsylvania has more.

PA Legislators Reintroduce Consumer Data Privacy Bill

State Representative Ed Nielson (D-Philadelphia) has reintroduced a bill to establish a Consumer Data Privacy Act in Pennsylvania. Though the proposed legislation has bipartisan support, it faces an uphill battle, as similar efforts have failed three times. The Center Square Pennsylvania has more.

Delaware County Lawmakers Warn of Potential Looming Public Health Crisis

Delaware County officials are warning of a looming public health crisis as Crozer Health's parent company files for bankruptcy, potentially exacerbating existing issues at the county's largest healthcare provider. The Philadelphia Inquirer has more.

New Commission Launched to Tackle Rural Population Decline in PA

The Pennsylvania Rural Population Revitalization Commission has been established to create reviews and recommendations aimed at attracting and retaining residents in rural areas, addressing challenges such as workforce availability, housing, healthcare, education, and transportation. Morning AgClips has more.

PA Consumer Advocate Announces Resignation

Pennsylvania Consumer Advocate Patrick Cicero has announced his resignation, effective at the end of this month, after serving since December 2021 and being confirmed by the state Senate in June 2022. WESA has more.

Philadelphia

Wanamaker Building Set for Major Transformation

New York-based TF Cornerstone is reportedly planning to convert Philadelphia's historic Wanamaker building into a mixed-use development with retail, office space, and apartments, following the closure of Macy's in the spring. The Philadelphia Inquirer has more.

Calder Gardens Announces New Leader, September Opening

Calder Gardens, the highly anticipated new museum dedicated to Philadelphia artist Alexander Calder, will open in mid-September with Juana Berrio as the new senior director of programs, aiming to create diverse educational and wellness initiatives. The Philadelphia Inquirer has more.

Pittsburgh

Proposal to Reopen Northview Heights Elementary Brings Hope to Residents

A proposal to reopen Northview Heights Elementary School, which closed in 2012, offers hope to residents as Pittsburgh Public Schools consider school closures and reconfigurations, aiming to unify the community and address educational needs. WESA has more.

New Allegheny County Health Board Members Focus on Transparency, Equity

The newly appointed Allegheny County Board of Health members emphasized the need for better communication and addressing health disparities during their first meeting, aiming to improve public health outcomes in the region. PublicSource has more.

Commissioners Urge Caution on Inclusionary Zoning Proposals

Pittsburgh's City Planning Commission advised against rushing into inclusionary zoning changes, emphasizing the need for thorough public outreach and careful consideration of different proposals to ensure effective affordable housing policies. PublicSource has more.

Federal

President Biden Gives Farewell Address

President Joe Biden delivered his farewell address last night, warning about the dangers of concentrated wealth and power, highlighting his administration's achievements, and emphasizing the importance of safeguarding democracy. His accomplishments in Pennsylvania include job growth, infrastructure investments, healthcare improvements, and student debt relief. NPR Politics has more.

President-Elect Trump's AG Nominee Repeats Fraud Claims About PA During Confirmation Hearing

During her Senate confirmation hearing, Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, repeatedly mentioned Pennsylvania while declining to state who won the 2020 election and reiterated claims of election fraud in the state. The Philadelphia Inquirer has more.

President-Elect Trump Praises U.S. Sen. Fetterman Following Meeting

President-elect Donald Trump described his meeting with Democratic U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania John Fetterman as "fascinating" and praised him as a "commonsense person," highlighting their discussions on various policy issues including U.S. Steel, Israel, and border security. The Hill has more.

