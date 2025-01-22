Florida AG Appointed To Vacant Senate Seat

- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his appointment of Attorney General Ashley Moody to the United States Senate, filling the seat vacated by Marco Rubio in anticipation of his confirmation as Secretary of State.
- AG Moody was a former assistant US Attorney and later the youngest judge in Florida prior to being elected AG in 2018. She was subsequently reelected in 2022. Gov. DeSantis has not yet formally named a replacement, but the reported front-runner is his Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier.
- AG Moody is the latest in a long line of AGs who have gone on to serve in the Senate, including current senators John Cornyn (TX), Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), Josh Hawley (MO), Dan Sullivan (AK), Richard Blumenthal (CT), Eric Schmitt (MO), and Catherine Cortez Masto (NV).
