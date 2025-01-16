Pennsylvania Perspective For Monday, January 13, 2025

Pennsylvania

New Leadership for PA General Assembly Committees

The Pennsylvania General Assembly has appointed new chairs for its 52 standing committees, which play a crucial role in discussing, amending, and approving legislation, impacting the state's policy making process. City & State Pennsylvania has more.

PA Sen. Muth Advocates for Transparent Senate Rules

Last week, state Senator Katie Muth (D-Royersford) emphasized the need for increased transparency in Senate operating rules to ensure fairness between the majority and minority parties. The Center Square has more.

Coalition Forms to Address Low Reading Proficiency in PA

In response to low reading proficiency among Pennsylvania students, a new statewide coalition is advocating for $100 million in state funding for evidence-based literacy training and early screening, aiming to improve reading outcomes and address educational disparities. Chalkbeat Philadelphia has more.

Spotlight PA Investigates State Medical Marijuana Card System

Spotlight PA's investigations revealed weak oversight in Pennsylvania's medical marijuana card system, with a small number of doctors issuing a disproportionate share of certifications, prompting lawmakers to propose increased regulatory powers for the Department of Health. Spotlight PA has more.

Legal Dispute Over PA Mortgage Program Woes Continues

A legal battle persists between the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and Innovative Emergency Management, Inc. over who is responsible for the delays and issues in a $350 million mortgage assistance program, with both sides claiming financial damages. Spotlight PA has more.

Erie City Council Passes Simplified Tenant Bill of Rights

Erie City Council unanimously passed a two-page Tenant Bill of Rights, clarifying the basic rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants, aiming to ensure safe and fair housing while simplifying enforcement and accessibility. YouErie has more.

Philadelphia

Sixers, Comcast Plan New South Philadelphia Arena, Event Complex

The Philadelphia 76ers and Comcast Spectacor have reached an agreement to build a new arena and event complex in South Philadelphia, slated to open in 2031, abandoning plans for a Center City arena. Mayor Cherelle Parker called the change a "curveball" but praised the development, which will include retail and restaurants and potentially attract a WNBA franchise to Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer has more.

Pittsburgh

Secretary Buttigieg Reflects on Infrastructure Achievements in Pittsburgh Visit

During his final visit as Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg highlighted the Biden administration's infrastructure accomplishments and discussed future transportation projects in Pittsburgh, emphasizing the importance of continued bipartisan support for infrastructure funding. WESA has more.

New Warhol Museum Director to Focus on Equity, Access

Mario Rossero, the new executive director of the Andy Warhol Museum, aims to emphasize community building and equitable access to the arts, while also addressing internal challenges and supporting the museum's Pop District initiative. WESA has more.

Federal

Cleveland-Cliffs, Nucor Reportedly Partnering in Potential Bid for U.S. Steel

Cleveland-Cliffs and Nucor are partnering in a potential bid to acquire U.S. Steel, with plans to keep its headquarters in Pittsburgh, following the White House's decision to block a sale to Japan's Nippon Steel due to national security concerns. CNBC has more.

U.S. Sen. McCormick Tours Farm Show, Discusses Immigration, Collaboration with Sen. Fetterman

Pennsylvania's new Senator Dave McCormick toured the Farm Show Complex, emphasizing the importance of securing the southern border and reforming legal immigration, while expressing optimism about working with Senator John Fetterman to serve all Pennsylvanians. PennLive has more.

700K PA Residents' Medical Debt Excluded from Credit Scores Under New Rule

A new rule by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will prevent medical debt from affecting the credit scores of nearly 700,000 Pennsylvanians, a move praised by Vice President Kamala Harris as life-changing for millions of families. PennLive has more.

