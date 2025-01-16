New York Note: State Of The City, New Legislative Session, Council Hearing

Mayor Adams Delivers State of the City

In his 2025 State of the City address, Mayor Eric Adams detailed his administration's efforts to create a safer, more equitable, and family-centered New York City. He noted achievements like reducing crime, expanding affordable housing, and revitalizing the economy through job creation and small business support. He highlighted key initiatives, such as Safe Haven beds for the homeless, financial literacy programs for students, and tax relief for working-class families. Adams also outlined plans to build 1 million new homes, enhance internet access for underserved communities, and improve/expand public spaces. Addressing challenges in education, public health, and housing, he emphasized the city's commitment to supporting families and fostering resilience.

NYS 2025-2026 Legislative Session Begins

Last Wednesday, Albany legislators were sworn in for the 2025-2026 legislative session. New committee chairs were named, with some significant changes due to vacancies and new members. In the Senate, changes include Zellnor Myrie leading Codes, Jamaal Bailey in Insurance, and Rachel May taking over Consumer Protections. In the Assembly, Gary Pretlow will now chair the powerful Ways and Means Committee, with Carrie Woerner in Racing and Wagering, Alicia Hyndman in Higher Education, Ron Kim in Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development, and Rebecca Seawright in Aging. Legislators have begun introducing and re-introducing new bills, and will soon begin negotiating the budget once Governor Hochul releases her Executive Budget by the end of January.

Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection to Hold Hearing

The NYC Council Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection will be holding a hearing on Tuesday, January 21 at 1:00pm to consider two bills. Int. 780 (Nurse) would allow an employee to use paid safe/sick time when providing care for a minor child or care recipient, and require employers to provide 16 hours of unpaid safe/sick time for use to all employees immediately upon hire, and subsequently at the beginning of the calendar year. Int. 1081 (Menin) would require that DCWP notify the employer of a violation of the city's Fair Workweek laws within 30 days of the complaint, and that DCWP confirm receipt of the complaint with the employee.

