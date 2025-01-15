Episode 318 - The Donut Test: How 2024 Stacks Up (Podcast)

As the 2024 election approaches, the rise of populism has intensified the divide between leadership, policy, and public sentiment, exemplified by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters'...

As the 2024 election approaches, the rise of populism has intensified the divide between leadership, policy, and public sentiment, exemplified by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters' decision not to endorse a presidential candidate. Is this election driven more by emotion than logic? And could it all come down to something as simple as the "donut test"? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Towner French, and Jamie Ansorge

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.