ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Episode 318 - The Donut Test: How 2024 Stacks Up (Podcast)

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
As the 2024 election approaches, the rise of populism has intensified the divide between leadership, policy, and public sentiment, exemplified by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters'...
United States Government, Public Sector
Cozen O'Connor

As the 2024 election approaches, the rise of populism has intensified the divide between leadership, policy, and public sentiment, exemplified by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters' decision not to endorse a presidential candidate. Is this election driven more by emotion than logic? And could it all come down to something as simple as the "donut test"? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Towner French, and Jamie Ansorge

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More