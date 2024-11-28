ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Let's Talk FCA: Constitutionality Of The Qui Tam Provisions (Podcast)

In this episode, Jason Crawford, Agustin Orozco, and Will Tucker discuss U.S. ex. rel. Zafirov v. Florida Medical Associates LLC, the recent decision in which a court found the qui tam provisions...
United States Government, Public Sector
In this episode, Jason Crawford, Agustin Orozco, and Will Tucker discuss U.S. ex. rel. Zafirov v. Florida Medical Associates LLC, the recent decision in which a court found the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act to be unconstitutional. The hosts analyze the court's reasoning and consider its potential impact on FCA cases.

"Let's Talk FCA" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest developments with the False Claims Act.

