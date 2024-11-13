The Weekly Hill Update - November 11, 2024

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Congress returns to begin its lame-duck period, fresh off Republicans' resounding election sweep of the White House and both chambers of Congress.
- House and Senate Republicans will choose their leaders for the next Congress, including a closely contested race to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as majority leader.
- President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump at the White House.
HOUSE
- The House will be in session tomorrow through Friday.
- Republicans will meet to vote on their leadership team Wednesday and on internal rules Friday.
- Also on Wednesday, the Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena.
SENATE
- The Senate will be also in session tomorrow through Friday, likely working to confirm as many of Biden's judicial nominees as possible between now and the end of the year.
- Senate Republicans will choose their next leader in a vote among Sens. John Thune, R-S.D.; John Cornyn, R-Texas; and Rick Scott, R-Fla.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to take up patent reform legislation on Thursday.
WHITE HOUSE
- The presidential transition is underway, with Trump beginning to fill out his White House staff and cabinet.
- Biden will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House tomorrow; Biden and Trump will meet Wednesday.
- Thursday, Biden will travel to Lima, Peru, beginning a six-day trip to South America.
