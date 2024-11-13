ARTICLE
13 November 2024

The Weekly Hill Update - November 11, 2024

B
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • Congress returns to begin its lame-duck period, fresh off Republicans' resounding election sweep of the White House and both chambers of Congress.
  • House and Senate Republicans will choose their leaders for the next Congress, including a closely contested race to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as majority leader.
  • President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump at the White House.

HOUSE

  • The House will be in session tomorrow through Friday.
  • Republicans will meet to vote on their leadership team Wednesday and on internal rules Friday.
  • Also on Wednesday, the Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena.
  • The full committee schedule can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate will be also in session tomorrow through Friday, likely working to confirm as many of Biden's judicial nominees as possible between now and the end of the year.
  • Senate Republicans will choose their next leader in a vote among Sens. John Thune, R-S.D.; John Cornyn, R-Texas; and Rick Scott, R-Fla.
  • The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to take up patent reform legislation on Thursday.
  • Additional Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • The presidential transition is underway, with Trump beginning to fill out his White House staff and cabinet.
  • Biden will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House tomorrow; Biden and Trump will meet Wednesday.
  • Thursday, Biden will travel to Lima, Peru, beginning a six-day trip to South America.

