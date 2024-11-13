Analysis Of The 2024 Elections: Election Results And Policy Implications

The results of Tuesday's election have overturned leadership of most of the federal government, with Republicans winning control of the White House and the Senate and widely expected to maintain control of the House. To help you evaluate these changes and understand their potential implications for your business, Kelley Drye's Government Relations & Public Policy Practice has prepared the attached "Analysis of the 2024 Elections." Please note that several Senate races and dozens of House races have not yet been called and this is our best assessment based upon where things stand currently.

You can view our full report by clicking here.

