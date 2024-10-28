ARTICLE
28 October 2024

Pro Bono Week Podcast – Nonpartisan Election Activities

Attorneys Sarah Coats, Carly Compton, Christina Cordoza, Chris Johlie and Mark Flores share more about the nonpartisan election activities they have assisted with on a pro bono basis...
Authors

Attorneys Sarah Coats, Carly Compton, Christina Cordoza, Chris Johlie and Mark Flores share more about the nonpartisan election activities they have assisted with on a pro bono basis with Pro Bono Committee Member Breanne Martell.

As part of the annual National Celebration of Pro Bono hosted by the American Bar Association, Littler is highlighting various pro bono efforts from around the firm. Our attorneys and professional staff demonstrate their commitment to pro bono by providing significant efforts to organizations in their communities.

Listen on SoundCloud |All Littler Podcasts

Learn more about Littler's pro bono program

