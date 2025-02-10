Compliance Notes - Vol. 6, Issue 3

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) made public an advisory opinion request from Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and a candidate in the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial primary. Sherrill asked several questions about her proposal for her campaign committee and leadership PAC to make contributions to political committees that may accept unlimited contributions and spend them in connection with an election. The FEC accepted written comments for 10 days following publication of the request (until January 31, 2025) and must issue a response no later than 60 days after the receipt of the complete request, that is, by March 18, 2025. (FEC Weekly Digests, January 24, 2025 & Advisory Opinion Request 2025-01 (Sherrill))

Alaska: Alaska's campaign ethics commission levied nearly $157,000 in new fines on a group of anti-ranked choice voting groups who it has already fined approximately $90,000. The Alaska Public Offices Commission said the sponsors of a failed measure to end open primaries and ranked-choice general elections have, "proven themselves shockingly poor at complying with their reporting obligations throughout their campaign." Proponents of ranked choice voting who opposed the measure had filed a complaint with the ethics commission last year. The commission has imposed the maximum fines allowed. (Iris Samuels, Anchorage Daily News)

The Department of Justice's (DOJ) second push to prosecute former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) appears headed to an end under the management of the new administration. On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, federal prosecutors filed to withdraw the felony charges lodged against the Lincoln Republican in Washington, DC before the case was set to head to trial. Fortenberry's second trial had been delayed until June instead of February because key prosecutors involved in the case had announced they were leaving the DOJ. Fortenberry resigned from representing Nebraska's 1st District in Congress after being convicted in 2022. (Aaron Sanderford, Nebraska Examiner)

A federal judge for the Southern District of New York sentenced former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, for a yearslong bribery and corruption scheme that rewarded him with gold bars and stacks of cash. Menendez was found guilty in July 2024 of extortion, conspiracy, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent after a sensational trial in which prosecutors charged that he accepted bribes — including cash and gold bars — to benefit the governments of Egypt and Qatar. The judge said Menendez would not have to begin his sentence until June 6, 2025 so he could attend the trial of his wife and co-defendant, Nadine Menendez. (Dareh Gregorian, Adam Reiss and Jonathan Dienst,NBC News)

Oregon: Oregon Government Ethics Commission members voted Friday to investigate Gov. Tina Kotek's reported spending on parking, concert tickets, and an employee recognition buffet. Auditors with the Secretary of State's Office flagged the spending, which they described as "minor" and "unintentional" apparent violations of state ethics law, earlier in January. The ethics commission discussed the findings Friday and concluded it did not have enough information to decide how to move forward. However, Commission chair David Fiskum said they needed, "not to do nothing." He and four other commission members asked staff to investigate the state auditors' findings and provide more information at a future meeting. (Julia Shumway, Oregon Capital Chronicle)

