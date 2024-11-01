Reconciliation And Configuration Drift Monitoring: The Foundation Of Books And Records Requirements For Unified Communications Compliance

Recordkeeping violations continue to grow at a rapid pace, with nearly $4 billion in fines since 2021. Employees continue to use unapproved communication channels while regulators have made it clear that off-channel policies are not good enough. With so many ways to engage with colleagues and customers on UC platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, RingCentral, Webex by Cisco and more, compliance teams are struggling to keep up with the resources and risks associated with enabling employees to be efficient and productive - chat, voice, GIFs, reactions, file sharing and SMS to name a few. Theta Lake solves this problem by offering the most complete capture coverage of UC platform features all in one place with seamless integrations that drive IT efficiency and reduce risk uncertainty. However, there's more to it than that. Ensuring that your capture and archiving environment is working as intended, and having controls in place to spot risks, can make a critical difference during an audit, and can save a lot of time and resources while executing day-to-day processes.

58% of respondents in the 2024 Theta Lake Annual Survey say that "record-keeping, reconciliation, and reporting challenges" are the leading reason for dissatisfaction with communications compliance solutions. This has been a continuous challenge for IT and compliance teams for years as long-time archiving platforms struggle to support modern communications requirements. The ability to demonstrate reconciliation is not only important to regulators, but it also enhances the quality and efficiency of downstream use cases like search, supervision, surveillance, and eDiscovery. This is why Theta Lake offers three ways to ensure all your communications data are being captured as intended:

View records vs. captured records graphs on the home tab of the Unified Capture home tab Run a report from the Unified Capture home tab Next level reconciliation: use the Theta Lake API to create your own tools that compare Theta Lake data to your UC platform





Another challenge to UC compliance is configuration drift, or settings that have been changed without proper protocol to address those changes. There is a hidden IT cost from time spent reviewing configuration drift as teams manually check approved channels against the features that are turned on in the UC platform. With Theta Lake Unified Capture, you can view an activity log of who has made changes to a UC platform, monitor which settings have changed, and get alerts when settings change.

With easy-to-use, reliable reconciliation combined with configuration drift monitoring and alerts, you can be assured that your capture solution is working as intended while spotting risks from changes that fly under the radar.

