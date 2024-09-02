Ankura expert Jean-Michel Ferat authored The Guide to Compliance - Third Edition 'The Significance of Audit and Monitoring in a Compliance Programme' published by Global Investigations Review (GIR).

The guide emphasises the critical role of audit and monitoring functions in designing, implementing, and continuously improving an effective compliance program by identifying risks, ensuring regulatory adherence, and enabling organisations to adapt to evolving compliance landscapes.

Below is the introduction, if you wish to download the entire pdf please do so by clicking here.

Introduction

Internal audit and monitoring functions are important to an organization's ability to design and implement an effective compliance programme. Although each function has a distinct mandate, both contribute to the organisation's ability to understand its compliance risks, tailor its compliance programme to those risks, and continually reassess and improve its internal controls to respond to an ever-changing compliance landscape. Ultimately, the presence, empowerment, and performance of these functions contribute to sentencing and post-event outcomes.

