Decoding CFTC's Emerging Framework For Leveraged Retail Spot Crypto Trading In The United States

In September 2025, the SEC and CFTC issued a coordinated joint staff statement clarifying that certain spot crypto asset products may be listed on SEC-registered national securities exchanges...

Background: The September 2, 2025 Joint Staff Statement

On September 2, 2025, the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets and the CFTC's Divisions of Market Oversight and Clearing & Risk issued a coordinated joint staff statement addressing the trading of certain spot crypto asset products in the United States.1 The statement was issued under the SEC's “Project Crypto” initiative and the CFTC's “Crypto Sprint.”

The Divisions clarified that existing law does not prohibit:

SEC-registered national securities exchanges,

CFTC-registered DCMs, or

foreign boards of trade

from listing and facilitating trading of certain spot crypto asset products, provided that applicable statutory and regulatory requirements are satisfied.1

The statement expressly emphasized that it reflects staff interpretation and does not amend statutory obligations or constitute new rulemaking.1

Policy Context: The President's Working Group Report

The joint statement followed the July 2025 White House report titled Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology, issued through the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets (“PWG”).⁵

The PWG report directed agencies to utilize existing statutory authorities to provide regulatory clarity and support blockchain innovation within the United States.⁵ Acting CFTC Chairman Caroline Pham noted that regulatory uncertainty had contributed to offshore migration of digital asset activity and characterized the initiatives as an opportunity to restore competitiveness.1 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins described the statement as facilitating innovation within established regulatory frameworks.1

Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the Commodity Exchange Act

Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the Commodity Exchange Act, 7 U.S.C. § 2(c)(2)(D), governs leveraged, margined, or financed retail commodity transactions.2 As a general rule, such transactions must occur on a CFTC-registered exchange.

The joint staff statement clarified that leveraged retail spot crypto transactions may be treated “as if” they are futures contracts where statutory conditions are met.1, 2

Importantly, the provision contains an exception for transactions listed on SEC-registered national securities exchanges.1, 2The Divisions clarified that this exception permits certain products to be listed within the SEC framework without triggering the CFTC venue requirement, thereby acknowledging that both regulatory regimes may accommodate certain spot crypto asset products depending on structure.

This interpretation is central to the framework: regulatory treatment depends on product architecture, margin mechanics, and venue structure.

December 2025 Developments and DCM Listings

In December 2025, under its Crypto Sprint initiative, the CFTC publicly supported the listing of certain leveraged retail spot crypto asset products on DCMs pursuant to existing statutory authority.3

In that month, Bitnomial Exchange became the first DCM to list a leveraged retail spot crypto product under this interpretive framework.⁶

Under this model, certain leveraged retail spot crypto products may operate within a regulated infrastructure involving:

Trading on CFTC-registered DCMs;

Clearing through CFTC-registered derivatives clearing organizations (“DCOs”);

Intermediation by registered Futures Commission Merchants (“FCMs”), where applicable.

This structure introduces standardized margining, surveillance, capital requirements, and default management processes. Clearinghouse involvement reduces certain counterparty credit risks relative to direct exchange-customer models, though it does not eliminate operational, custody, or market risks.

Withdrawal of the 2020 “Actual Delivery” Guidance

On December 11, 2025, the CFTC formally withdrew its 2020 interpretive guidance concerning “actual delivery” of virtual currencies.3

The withdrawal removed the prior interpretive framework but did not amend the underlying statute. Application of Section 2(c)(2)(D) continues to depend on statutory requirements and transaction structure.2, 3

This step reflects an interpretive recalibration rather than statutory expansion.

Operational Considerations Highlighted by the Agencies

The joint statement and related communications addressed several operational issues.

Custody, Clearing, and Settlement

Clearinghouses may partner with custodians to maintain customer accounts under existing rules.1SEC-registered clearing agencies and CFTC-registered DCOs were invited to consult with staff regarding participation models.1

Market Surveillance and Data Sharing

The agencies emphasized reference pricing venues, cross-market data-sharing arrangements, and coordinated surveillance to promote fair and orderly markets.1

Fair and Orderly Markets

Registered venues are expected to adhere to principles of transparency, competition, and efficient execution when facilitating spot crypto products.1

Self-Custody as a Principle

In subsequent harmonization discussions, regulators characterized the right to self-custody of digital assets as a fundamental principle, while balancing it against investor protection and market integrity objectives.4

September 5 Harmonization Statement and Roundtable

On September 5, 2025, SEC Chairman Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Pham issued a supplemental joint statement addressing regulatory harmonization.4

The statement announced a joint roundtable addressing:

24/7 markets and continuous trading structures

Event contracts and prediction markets

Perpetual contracts

Cross-product portfolio margining

Innovation exemptions

DeFi

The agencies co-hosted the roundtable on September 29, 2025.4 Discussions focused on operational realities of continuous markets, harmonized reporting standards, collateral practices, and coordinated margin frameworks. While no new rules were announced, the roundtable reflected active solicitation of industry input.

The agencies indicated willingness to consider innovation exemptions, including potential safe-harbor approaches for peer-to-peer spot crypto trading over DeFi protocols.4 However, no formal exemption has been adopted.

Tokenization and Capital Efficiency Discussions

The CFTC has also discussed digital asset market pilot initiatives and tokenization efforts, including the potential use of certain crypto assets as collateral within derivatives markets, subject to regulatory approval and compliance requirements.3

Such discussions raise the possibility of increased capital efficiency and integration between derivatives and certain spot-related products, though implementation depends on specific regulatory approvals.

Industry Response

Industry participants have responded with measured interest.

Cody Carbone, CEO of the Digital Chamber, noted that the CFTC's work on spot market regulation is proceeding alongside legislative efforts.6 Andreessen Horowitz characterized the guidance as potentially addressing offshore migration by enabling U.S. retail access to leveraged spot crypto products within a regulated framework.6

Nonetheless, market participants have identified unresolved questions, including:

The precise scope of “spot crypto asset product”

Regulation of margin and financing structures

Application of the framework to decentralized protocols without intermediaries

Mechanics of innovation exemptions

Conclusion

The SEC–CFTC joint staff statement and subsequent December 2025 developments indicate that existing U.S. law may accommodate certain leveraged retail spot crypto asset products on registered venues. Through Project Crypto and Crypto Sprint, the agencies have demonstrated increased coordination and a shift toward structured engagement with industry participants. However, these developments constitute interpretive guidance rather than comprehensive statutory reform. Durable regulatory certainty for U.S. digital asset markets will likely require Congressional legislation.

The regulatory signal is clear: innovation may proceed within disciplined, registered frameworks grounded in existing law. Product design, margin structure, clearing architecture, custody models, and surveillance mechanisms will determine regulatory treatment.

