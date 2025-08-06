Regulatory Monitoring

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

1. Bank regulation

1.1 PRUDENTIAL REGULATION

a) General

(i) EU

EBA: Report on the exemption of third country undertakings from the requirement to set-up a branch for the provision of banking services to EU financial sector entities

Status: Final

The EBA published its report under Article 21c(6) of the Capital Requirements Directive VI on whether to amend the provisions governing the direct provision of core banking services from third countries to EU credit institutions and EU financial sector entities (FSEs). In collaboration with the European Securities and Markets Authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, the EBA conducted a quantitative and qualitative assessment to determine whether third-country undertakings should be allowed to provide core banking services directly to EU FSEs in addition to EU credit institutions without establishing a branch in the EU. The EBA concludes that there is no current evidence to justify amending the current framework under Article 21c since there is already sufficient flexibility, including exemptions for interbank and intragroup transactions, reverse solicitation and certain MiFID-related services. However, the EBA recommends clarifying the interaction between Article 21c with other sectoral legislation, particularly the Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities and the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive frameworks, where EU FSEs may need to access core banking services in third countries to support their business models. The EBA also suggests using its Q&A tool to provide further guidance. The EBA also clarifies the treatment of custody under Article 21c: where custody is ancillary to a MiFID investment service, any related core banking services are not captured by the requirement to establish an EU branch; core banking services related to standalone custody services, however, are not covered by the carve-out.

Date of publication: 23/07/2025

EBA: Consultation on three regulatory products on third-country branches under the CRD

Status: Consultation

Deadline for the submission of comments: 10/10/2025

The EBA published three consultation papers under the CRD IV, as amended by CRD VI, relating to the regulatory requirements for third-country branches (TCBs)

EBA/CP/2025/15 proposes draft RTS under Article 48p(7), outlining cooperation mechanisms and the conditions for the functioning of supervisory colleges to enhance coordinated oversight of TCBs and their EU subsidiaries. The draft RTS cover: (i) the creation and operation of supervisory colleges; and (ii) requirements for cooperation and information sharing in situations where establishing a college is not required.

EBA/CP/2025/16 sets out RTS under Article 48h. Chapter 1 of Title VI under CRD IV sets out minimum harmonised requirements for TCBs operating in the EU, including the obligation to maintain a registry book that records all assets and liabilities booked or originated in the host Member State and ensure they are managed independently by the branch. These draft RTS specify the booking arrangements that TCBs must implement to ensure accurate tracking of assets, liabilities and off-balance sheet items across jurisdictions.

