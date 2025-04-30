The CFTC's Mitigation Credit Matrix: New Guidelines For A New Context

On February 25, 2025, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC or the Commission) released an Enforcement Advisory (The Advisory) outlining concrete guidelines for self-reporting, cooperation, and remediation. The Advisory provides explicit guidance to companies and individuals on how to receive credits against civil penalties by self-reporting and cooperating with Commission investigations.

Summary of the Advisory

The Advisory creates two categories that the Commission will consider in determining whether, and to what extent, to discount civil monetary penalties: Self-Reporting and Cooperation.

Self-Reporting

The Advisory outlines several criteria for its evaluation of whether a party's self-report qualifies for mitigation credit. The report must be voluntary, meaning that the report was made before any threat of the violation's exposure. The report should also be made promptly, taking into consideration the party's efforts to determine the existence and materiality of the violation. The Commission will also consider the report's completeness, evaluating the report's description of the issue, the method of discovery, root cause analysis, and remediation procedures. To further encourage timely self-reporting, the Commission provides a safe harbor for good-faith self-reports that are later supplemented with additional information. Notably, the Commission now recognizes reports submitted to operative divisions, rather than reports submitted only to the Division of Enforcement. In a subsequent staff letter, the Commission advised parties to use their best judgment as to whether a report should be submitted to an operating division or the Division of Enforcement based on the violation's suspected materiality. Staff Letter No. 25-13 (April 17, 2025). Based on these criteria, the Commission will categorize a self-report into one of three tiers: No Self-Report, Satisfactory Self-Report, or Exemplary Self-Report.

Cooperation

Similarly, the Advisory outlines the Commission's evaluation criteria for whether a party's cooperation qualifies for mitigation credit. The Commission will consider factors such as the timeliness, completeness, voluntariness, extent, and quality of a party's cooperation. The Commission will categorize a party's cooperation into one of four categories. The highest tier of cooperation is reserved for parties whose cooperation significantly conserves Commission resources and who substantially complete proposed remediation measures.

The Presumptive Matrix

In calculating a party's mitigation credit, the Commission has created this Mitigation Credit Matrix: